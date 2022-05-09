IPL 2022 MI vs KKR Report: Bumrah’s brilliant five-for in vain as Kolkata stay alive in playoffs race with win over Mumbai

Mumbai Indians (MI) completely imploded as they crashed to a 52-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, May 9 despite a brilliant individual performance from their star bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

The win keeps KKR alive as they try to make the playoff spots on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table while leaving MI rock-bottom with their ninth defeat from 11 games.

Player of the Match Jasprit Bumrah recorded a triple-wicket maiden and finished with a spectacular five-wicket haul to help MI restrict KKR to 165/9 despite a quick start by Venkatesh Iyer (43 off 24 balls).

However, Mumbai then completely imploded in the run-chase as KKR made good use of the short ball and the five-time champions lost their last three wickets to some suicidal running to fall short by 52 runs.

MI’s run-chase got off to a poor start as Tim Southee got Rohit Sharma (2) caught behind in the first over. Tilak Varma walked out at no. 3 but departed in the 5th over as Andre Russell entered the attack and struck immediately with Tilak (6) cramped for room when looking to pull the short delivery.

Russell then returned to bowl the 11th over and again delivered the breakthrough as he got Ramandeep Singh (12) caught out with another back of length delivery. However, Tim David walked out and got off the mark with a hat-trick of fours against Russell.

David (13) struggled against the spinners though as Sunil Narine (0/21) gave away just 2 runs in the 12th over and the pressure showed as Varun Chakaravarthy got him caught in the next over.

Ishan Kishan brought up his fifty off 41 balls in the 14th over. However, he departed soon after as Pat Cummins (3/22) returned to bowl the 15th over and did his best to emulate Bumrah with a triple-wicket over where he gave away just 2 runs.

Kishan (51) was first to depart as he got a thick top-edge when looking to pull on the 1st ball. Daniel Sams (1) was next to depart on the 4th ball and Cummins wrapped up the over with the wicket Murugan Ashwin (0) on the final delivery to reduce MI to 102/7.

Mumbai then imploded further, losing the final three wickets due to some suicidal running. Kumar Kartikeya (3) was the first of the lot as he was caught short when looking to steal a second in the 17th over.

Pollard was then dropped by Sheldon Jackson on the 2nd ball of the 18th over as he sliced a short ball miles high into the night sky, however, he was caught ball-watching as Jackson regained composure and sent a throw to Shreyas Iyer who knocked off the bails.

Rinku Singh then wrapped up the victory on the next ball with a superb piece of individual fielding as he picked up the ball at midwicket and rattled the stumps with a direct-hit to catch Bumrah (0) short and limit MI to just 113/10.

Earlier at the Toss, Rohit opted to bowl as Mumbai were forced into one change with Ramandeep coming in for the injured Suryakumar Yadav. KKR meanwhile made widespread changes again with Ajinkya Rahane, Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Chakaravarthy and Jackson coming into the squad.

Venkatesh got off to a flying start and alongside Rahane he fired Kolkata to their highest opening partnership of the season. Venkatesh (43 off 24 balls) smashed 3 fours and 4 sixes but his flying start was cut short in the 6th over when Kumar Kartikeya entered the attack and got him caught at cover point to break the partnership at 60/1.

Kartikeya (2/32) then castled Rahane (25 off 24 balls) in the 11th over with the KKR opener beaten when looking to reverse sweep in a bid to pick up the pace.

Nitish Rana meanwhile smashed Pollard for two sixes and a four in the 13th over as KKR stepped on the accelerator. But captain Shreyas Iyer (6) failed to get going as Murugan Ashwin got him caught behind in the 14th over to reduce KKR to 123/3.

Jasprit Bumrah then began a lethal spell as he got Andre Russell (9) caught on the 2nd ball of the 15th over and had Rana (43 off 26 balls) caught behind just 3 balls later to grab two wickets in the over while giving away just 4 runs.

He then returned to bowl the 18th over and this time recorded a triple-wicket maiden. Sheldon Jackson (5) and Pat Cummins (0) were his first two victims with both batters perishing when looking to attack the short ball. Sunil Narine (0) was then sent back on a Golden Duck as Bumrah took a good return catch after sending down another pacy short ball.

Southee (0) was sent back on a duck by Daniel Sams (1/26) in the penultimate over before Bumrah wrapped up a spectacular spell by giving away just one run in the final over. Bumrah finished with the best bowling figures so far in IPL 2022 (4-1-10-5) as KKR posted a decent total of 165/9.