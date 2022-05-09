Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are fresh from facing the biggest defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and will have their work cut out against a resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) team when the two sides face off at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, on Monday, May 9.

MI is on a two-match winning streak after losing their opening eight fixtures which put them out of the race for the playoffs as they sit bottom of the IPL 2022 Points Table . KKR meanwhile has just eight points from 11 games and occupies the eighth spot on the table.

The last time these two sides met this season, it was KKR who grabbed the two points with a 5-wicket victory at Pune . Suryakumar Yadav (52 off 36 balls) scored a fighting half-century to help MI post a challenging total of 161/4 on a tricky surface.

KKR were then in a spot of bother after being reduced to 101/5 before Pat Cummins (56 not-out off 15 balls) walked out and slammed the fastest fifty of the season to seal a thrilling victory.

Since that victory, KKR has won just one of their next six games which have seen them knocked out of the race for the playoffs. Their latest failure was a massive 75-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants

Chasing LSG’s total of 176/7, Kolkata got off to a horror start as they were quickly reduced to 69/5 by the LSG pace attack. Andre Russell (45 off 19 balls) played a blinder to reduce the deficit but couldn't prevent his side from recording one of the biggest margin defeats of this season.

Mumbai meanwhile comes into this game in high spirits after recording back-to-back victories to break their run of eight defeats. Their latest victory was a thrilling 5-run win against the high-flying Gujarat Titans . Ishan Kishan (45) and Rohit Sharma (43) provided a lightning-quick start before Tim David (44 not-out off 21 balls) added a late flourish to power MI to 177/6.

In reply, Gujarat seemed to be cruising to victory but Daniel Sams sent down an excellent final over where he managed to defend 9 runs to seal an exciting win.

MI vs KKR Team News:

MI Team News: Mumbai made just one change in the last game with M Ashwin replacing Hrithik Shokeen. Ashwin performed well and should retain his spot. Kieron Pollard meanwhile continues to struggle for form and it'll be interesting to see if MI decides to replace him with the talented youngster Dewald Brevis who has performed well early in the season.

KKR Team News: Kolkata is the team who have made the most amount of changes to their Playing XI this season. Last game they were forced into another change as Umesh Yadav missed out due to a calf injury with Harshit Rana coming in. Rana was expensive though and KKR might be tempted to change things again for this game.

MI vs KKR Pitch Report: The track at the DY Patil Stadium has provided something for both batters and bowlers making it an even contest. The teams batting first have struggled to get past the 160-run mark in the last four games and anything close to 180 should be a challenging total. Three of the last five matches have been won by the team batting second.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Monday, May 9, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

MI vs KKR Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Suryakumar Yadav has been excellent for Mumbai this season and has 303 runs from just 8 games. Tilak Varma is another batter who has impressed despite his young age and leads the charts for MI with 328 runs from 10 games. Shreyas Iyer is KKR’s leading scorer with 330 runs and will be eager to bounce back after a poor outing.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell recorded figures of 2/22 and smashed a quick 45 off just 19 balls in the last game. The KKR allrounder is the only player to emerge from the last game with any credit. Sunil Narine is another player who delivered with both bat and ball in the last game and looks in good form.

Top Bowling Picks: Daniel Sams will be buoyed by his performance in the last game and can be backed to add to his tally of 7 wickets this season. If Umesh Yadav is declared fit then the pacer should be among the wickets, after picking 15 scalps from just 10 games this season.

MI vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK) Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Predicted XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi/Umesh Yadav.

MI vs KKR Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.