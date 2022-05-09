  • Home>
  • IPL 2022 MI vs KKR LIVE score: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders take on upbeat Mumbai Indians

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Published)
Match 56 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Catch live score and updates from MI vs KKR here.

  • MI vs KKR Players to watch out for (batters):

    Tilka Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shryeas Iyer, Aaron Finch and Andre Russell

    MI vs KKR Players to watch out for (bowlers):

    M Ashwin, Danile Sams, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee 

  • MI vs KKR Head to Head: 

    Matches Played: 30 

    MI wins: 22 

    KKR wins: 8 

    MI Highest score vs KKR: 210 

    KKR Highest score vs MI: 232

    MI Lowest total vs KKR: 108 

    KKR Lowest total vs MI: 67

  • KKR pacer Umesh Yadav has enjoyed a good time in IPL 2022. But for the moment he has slipped out of the list of the top-five wicket takes in TATA IPL 2022. Can Umesh Yadav have a good outing against MI tonight and be back in the race to win the Purple Cap. Check below the five best wicket-takers of TATA Indian Premier League 2022. 

  • IPL 2022 Purple Cap
    RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga picked 5 wickets against SRH to take his wicket tally in IPL 2022 to 21. The RCB leg spinner is now just one wicket behind Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal.
  • Check who are the five leading run-scorers of IPL 2022 and if any KKR or MI batters in the race to win the Orange Cap. 

  • IPL 2022 Orange Cap
    Rajasthan Royals' opening batter Jos Buttler hit a fifty against Mumbai Indians -- his third fifty of this season, along with three hundreds -- to continue his dominance at the top of the batting…
  • If you missed that game between KKR and MI, read the story of that thrilling match below. 

  • IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Report: Cummins smashes joint-fastest IPL fifty to fire Kolkata to the top and relegate Mumbai to third consecutive defeat
    IPL 2022: Pat Cummins (56* off 15 balls) smashed 35 runs off the 16th over, bowled by Daniel Sams, to send Kolkata Knight Riders to the summit of the IPL points table with a stunning victory over five…
  • Tonight's game between KKR and MI is the second time the two teams are locking horns in IPL 2022. When the two teams met earlier in IPL 2022, it was KKR pacer Pat Cummins who stunned Mumbai Indians and rest of the cricket world as he smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the IPL to take his team to a sensational win. 

  • Here is how the IPL 2022 points table looks like. 

  • IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated after CSK vs DC match; check Orange Cap, Purple Cap list here
    The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature 10 teams for the first time after 2011. Following a similar format, each participating team will be playing a total of 14 matches -…
  • Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a tough time at TATA IPL 2022.

    MI are placed tenth on the points table. The team has lost eight of the 10 games they have played this year. But the Rohit Sharma led side is undergoing a bit of resurgence as the team has won its previous two games against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. The playoff spot is beyond MI's reach. But can MI prove to be party spoilers for the rest of the teams and keep up with the winning ways up until the end of the league phase. 

    Last night CSK defeated DC and the men in Yellow went past KKR on the IPL points tally. KKR now sit at the ninth spot on the IPL points tally with just four wins from the 11 games. KKR are experiencing a poor patch which has seen the team lose six of their last seven games. If KKR need to keep their play off hopes alive they need to first win all the rest of the matches. 

  • Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022. Tonight, we shall see Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. 

MI Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya/Basil Thampi, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
 
KKR Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer/Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sheldon Jackson/Baba Indrajith (wk), Andre Russell, Aman Khan/Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav/Harshit Rana, Shivam Mavi
