IPL 2022 MI vs KKR LIVE score: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders take on upbeat Mumbai Indians

Match 56 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Catch live score and updates from MI vs KKR here.
MI vs KKR Players to watch out for (batters):
Tilka Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shryeas Iyer, Aaron Finch and Andre Russell
MI vs KKR Players to watch out for (bowlers):
M Ashwin, Danile Sams, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee
MI vs KKR Head to Head:
Matches Played: 30
MI wins: 22
KKR wins: 8
MI Highest score vs KKR: 210
KKR Highest score vs MI: 232
MI Lowest total vs KKR: 108
KKR Lowest total vs MI: 67
KKR pacer Umesh Yadav has enjoyed a good time in IPL 2022. But for the moment he has slipped out of the list of the top-five wicket takes in TATA IPL 2022. Can Umesh Yadav have a good outing against MI tonight and be back in the race to win the Purple Cap. Check below the five best wicket-takers of TATA Indian Premier League 2022.
Check who are the five leading run-scorers of IPL 2022 and if any KKR or MI batters in the race to win the Orange Cap.
If you missed that game between KKR and MI, read the story of that thrilling match below.
Tonight's game between KKR and MI is the second time the two teams are locking horns in IPL 2022. When the two teams met earlier in IPL 2022, it was KKR pacer Pat Cummins who stunned Mumbai Indians and rest of the cricket world as he smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of the IPL to take his team to a sensational win.
Here is how the IPL 2022 points table looks like.
Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a tough time at TATA IPL 2022.
MI are placed tenth on the points table. The team has lost eight of the 10 games they have played this year. But the Rohit Sharma led side is undergoing a bit of resurgence as the team has won its previous two games against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. The playoff spot is beyond MI's reach. But can MI prove to be party spoilers for the rest of the teams and keep up with the winning ways up until the end of the league phase.
Last night CSK defeated DC and the men in Yellow went past KKR on the IPL points tally. KKR now sit at the ninth spot on the IPL points tally with just four wins from the 11 games. KKR are experiencing a poor patch which has seen the team lose six of their last seven games. If KKR need to keep their play off hopes alive they need to first win all the rest of the matches.
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022. Tonight, we shall see Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr. DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.