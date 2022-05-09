IPL 2022 MI vs KKR LIVE score: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders take on upbeat Mumbai Indians

Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a tough time at TATA IPL 2022.

MI are placed tenth on the points table. The team has lost eight of the 10 games they have played this year. But the Rohit Sharma led side is undergoing a bit of resurgence as the team has won its previous two games against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. The playoff spot is beyond MI's reach. But can MI prove to be party spoilers for the rest of the teams and keep up with the winning ways up until the end of the league phase.

Last night CSK defeated DC and the men in Yellow went past KKR on the IPL points tally. KKR now sit at the ninth spot on the IPL points tally with just four wins from the 11 games. KKR are experiencing a poor patch which has seen the team lose six of their last seven games. If KKR need to keep their play off hopes alive they need to first win all the rest of the matches.