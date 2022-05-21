IPL 2022 MI vs DC LIVE score: Delhi Capitals suffer early blows as Warner, Marsh depart in quick succession

Match 69 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Mumbai Indians go against Delhi Capitals at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Catch the live score and updates from MI vs DC game here.
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 29/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 22 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 1)
After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 24/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 17 , Rishabh Pant (C) (W) 1)
After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 21/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 15 , )
After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 12/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 7 , David Warner 5)
Hritik Shokeen to bowl.
Ball 1. Fuller delivery wide of off stump. David Warner drives the ball down to long-off for one.
Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Shaw works the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 3. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shaw plays the ball to square-leg for one.
Ball 4. Slow good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Warner leans forward and gently guides the ball to mid-on.
Ball 5. FOUR! Fuller delivery on off stump. Warner swings his bat and whacks the ball down to long-on for a boundary.
Ball 6. Slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Warner drives the ball back to the bowler.
After 1 overs,Delhi Capitals 6/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 6 , David Warner 0)
Daniel Sams to bowl the first over for MI. Taking strike for the Capitals is Prithvi Shaw.
Ball 1. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Shaw punches the ball away to mid-off.
Ball 2. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Shaw looks to slash the ball but fails to connect!
Ball 3. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shaw drives the ball to mid-on.
Ball 4. Short delivery on leg stump. Prithvi Shaw ducks and leaves the ball for the keeper.
Ball 5. FOUR! Slightly back of the length delivery on middle and off stump. Shaw plants his front leg forward and whacks the ball through mid-wicket and gets the first boundary of the match.
Ball 6. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Shaw pulls the ball to deep square for two runs.
Right then! The match is about to get underway. The two umpires make their way to the middle. The MI players are in a huddle. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw and David Warner have walked out to open the innings for DC. After a team chat in the huddle, the MI players disperse from the huddle.
Teams:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande
Meanwhile as the toss formalities were in progress, it has started raining at Wankhede! The start could be delayed by some time. The ground staff has rushed to the field and the pitch has been covered.
Rohit Sharma, MI captain: We are going to bowl first. Good track. Wanted to have a score in front of us. Crucial for us that we restrict them and then bat freely. We were inconsistent throughout the season. The talk in the group is that we need to come together. There will be a few eyes on us, so we got to come up with the best. We have tried a few things in the last few games keeping an eye on the future. We want to finish on a high. Two changes. Brevis back in for Stubbs. Shokeen in place of Sanjay, who is injured.
Rishabh Pant, DC captain: We would have bowl as well but we lost the toss. Prithvi comes in for Lalit.
Toss:
MI skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
Pitch Report
This is the middle pitch so the boundary is even on both sides. Love the red soil to pieces because it does offer bounce. Spinners do love it here. Little bit of live grass on it, but it's about getting the lengths right. Pace bowlers have been bowling Test match lengths to get people out. We do have a couple of wrist spinners today, says Danny Morrison
MI vs DC Probable XIs
Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Jaydev Unadkat/Arjun Tendulkar and Riley Meredith.
Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.
MI vs DC Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Batting Picks: Tilak Varma has impressed in his debut season and is MI’s leading scorer with 376 runs from 13 games. David Warner meanwhile will be eager to bounce back after getting out for a duck in the last game and is DC’s leading run-getter with 427 runs from just 11 games.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Mitchell Marsh is a man in form with back-to-back fifties in the last two games and has 251 runs to go along with his tally of 4 wickets. Ramandeep Singh meanwhile was impressive in the last game with both bat and ball and he can be a value addition to any Fantasy Team.
Top Bowling Picks: Jasprit Bumrah has had a quiet season by his standards and he will be hungry to finish with a bang and improve on his tally of 12 wickets. Kuldeep Yadav meanwhile has enjoyed a great season and is DC’s leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps from 13 games.
MI vs DC players to watch out for
MI players to watch out for
N Tilak Verma, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Daniel Sams
DC players to watch out for
Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed
MI vs DC Team News:
DC Team News: It’s unclear whether Prithvi Shaw will be fit again after missing the last few games due to typhoid but his replacement Sarfaraz Khan performed superbly in the last game and will be eager to have another chance to impress the team management.
MI Team News: There’s been talk of whether MI will finally give Arjun Tendulkar a run in the side after the youngster has watched from the sidelines all season. With nothing to play for, MI could use the occasion to give some youngsters a chance to stake their claim for next season.
MI vs DC Last five games:
DC beat MI by 4 wickets
DC beat MI by 6 wickets
MI beat DC by 5 wickets
MI beat DC by 57 runs
DC are on a three-match winning streak against MI. Will DC extend that streak to four matches or will MI close their IPL 2022 season with a win?
MI vs DC Head to Head
Matches played: 31
Mumbai Indians wins: 16
Delhi Capitals wins: 15
Save NT Tilak Varma's emergence as a stylish batter, who could be the next MI legend alongside Tim David, who has taken over the mantle from Kieron Pollard, there is not much to write home about. Skipper Rohit would certainly like this ordeal to get over and get some much-needed rest before the next tour of England.
What will ease a bit of pressure off Ponting ahead of a high-stakes game is Sarfaraz Khan's form as an opener. After Prithvi Shaw was indisposed due to a bout of typhoid (he is still recuperating), Ponting used Kona Bharat and it didn't work out well for the team.
Finally, Sarfaraz did look the part with a 16-ball-32 in the penultimate game and Ponting is unlikely to tinker with the combination unless Shaw is fully fit. As far as MI is concerned, the less the said about this season, better it is for them.
However, there are two areas where the Capitals have floundered this season. One has been the pace department which has blown hot 'n' cold throughout, save Khaleel Ahmed (16 wickets at 8.08). Shardul Thakur despite his 13 wickets has conceded runs at more than nine runs per over. And second and more importantly is skipper Pant's (301 runs) inability to convert some of his good starts into big scores.
What has worked for DC towards the business end is Marsh's batting form and his two half-centuries which has gone a long way in keeping them alive. Mustafizur Rahaman (8 wickets at 7.62) was fantastic in the games that he played but the combination requirement has prevented Ricky Ponting from playing him in more games.
The equation is as simple as it can get for the Capitals (+0.255) as they simply need to beat Mumbai Indians to pip Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.253) on better net run-rate. While MI have endured their worst season this time, Capitals have been guilty of inconsistency with seven wins and six defeats in their 13 games.
In fact, it was their victory over RCB in the previous game that ensured back-to-back full points for them. There have been days when Capitals have been extra-ordinary, with a David Warner (427 runs) or Mitchell Marsh (251 runs) or Rovman Powell (207 runs) upping the ante in batting. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (20 wickets, 8.45), Axar Patel (6 wickets, 7.37) and Lalit Yadav (4 wickets, 8.33) have also done a decent job with the ball in a number of games.
Delhi Capitals will have their fortune in their own hands as they aim to pull all stops against season's favourite whipping boys Mumbai Indians in what will be a virtual IPL "quarter-final" clash for Rishabh Pant's men. While DC have everything to play for, MI will like to cap off the season on a winning note although it would count for little for the five-time champions, who suffered due to poor auction strategy.
In case of Mumbai Indians, the only area of interest is whether legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons. Skipper Rohit Sharma has indicated that they would blood some new faces in the final game. So far 22 players have played in 13 games.
Here is how the IPL points table looks like.