IPL 2022 MI vs DC LIVE score: Delhi Capitals suffer early blows as Warner, Marsh depart in quick succession

IPL 2022, MI vs DC LIVE score: DC 29/2 after 5 overs.

Hritik Shokeen is back into the attack to bowl his second over.

Ball 1. FOUR! Fuller delivery on off stump. Shaw sweeps the ball to deep square-leg for a boundary.

Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Shaw blocks the ball with a straight bat.

Ball 3. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Shaw turns the ball to square-leg for one.

Ball 4. Fullish delivery on off and middle stump. Pant leans forward and drives the ball back to Shokeen.

Ball 5. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Pant flicks the ball to mid-on.

Ball 6. A BIG APPEAL FOR LBW! NOT OUT SAYS THE UMPIRE! Full and fast delivery fired into the pads. Rishabh Pant looks to sweep the ball but the ball catches the front pad first. There is a loud appeal by Shokeen for LBW but the umpire is not interested and Rohit decides not to take the review.