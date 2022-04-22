IPL 2022, MI vs CSK Report: Dhoni turns back the clock as Chennai extend Mumbai's winless streak in final ball thriller

MS Dhoni (28 not-out off 13 balls) put on another finishing masterclass to stun arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) who succumbed to their seventh consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, this time losing by 3 wickets to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, April 21.

Young Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten half-century to help MI recover from a poor start and post a reasonable target of 155/7. Mumbai did well to leave Chennai needing 17 runs from the final over and Jaydev Unadkat started the over brilliantly as he trapped Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14 balls) LBW on the 1st delivery.

However, DJ Bravo grabbed a single off the 2nd ball and then played the role of spectator as Dhoni turned back the clock in style.

Dhoni smoked Unadkat for six and four before grabbing two runs off the 5th ball to make it 4 needed from the final delivery. Then with his characteristic calm, Dhoni just glanced the final delivery into the gap at fine leg to wrap up the win.

The result means CSK pick up only their second victory from seven games while five-time champions MI are still searching for their first victory as they languish in the bottom spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table

CSK’s run-chase got off to a horrible start as Daniel Sams got Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) caught at the point with the very first ball. Sams then made it two from two as he got Mtchell Santner (11) caught out in the 3rd over.

Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa then helped CSK settle with a 50-run partnership off 39 balls. It was Jayden Unadkat who finally got the breakthrough when he got rid of Uthappa (30 off 25 balls) in the 9th over.

Shivam Dube (13 off 14 balls) failed to get going and walked back in the 13th over as Sams drew a healthy edge and Ishan Kishan took a superb diving catch after leaping to his left.

Sams then wrapped up his spell by getting rid of Rayudu in his final over. Rayudu (40 off 35 balls) sliced a full toss straight to Kieron Pollard who took a good diving catch to help Sams sign off with figures of 4/30.

Debutant Riley Meredith (1/25) got rid of Ravindra Jadeja (3) in the 16th over to reduce the equation to 48 needed from the final 4 overs. However, Dhoni walked out to add another chapter to his illustrious career as the greatest finisher the game has ever seen.

Earlier at the Toss, Ravindra Jadeja opted to bowl as Chennai made two changes. Pretorius and Santner came in to replace Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan. Mumbai had three changes as Australia quick Meredith and Delhi offspin-allrounder Hrithik Shokeen were handed debuts and Sams was also brought back.

CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary put in a Player of the Match performance as he gave his team a dream start by sending back both Mumbai openers in the first over. Rohit (0) was first to go as he chipped the 2nd ball straight to mid-on and Ishan Kishan was left on all fours as he returned on a ‘Golden Duck’ after a lethal inswinger knocked his off-stump.

Mumbai could’ve lost two more wickets in the 2nd over but Dhoni missed a stumping with Suryakumar Yadav out of the crease after being well beaten by a Santner delivery while Jadeja put down a catch to get rid of Dewald Brevis.

However, Choudhary (3/19) returned and got Brevis caught behind in the 3rd over to reduce MI to 23/3. The 25-year-old pacer should’ve had a fourth to his name but was let down by Dwayne Bravo who put down a chance at first slip to get rid of Tilak Varma, who was on 2, in the 5th over.

Santner returned to the attack in the 7th over and this time got his reward as Suryakumar (32 off 21 balls) pulled the ball straight towards the man at deep square leg. However, he was again denied a wicket in the 12th over as Jadeja put down a second catch, this time to give debutant Shokeen a second life.

21-year-old Shokeen and 19-year-old Varma stitched together the highest partnership for MI as they added 38 runs for the fifth wicket. The pair were finally split when Bravo entered the attack in the 14th over and got Shokeen (25) caught at mid-off.

Kieron Pollard once again failed to make an impact as MS Dhoni masterminded his departure with a tactic that worked in the 2010 IPL Final. Dhoni had Dube positioned straight down the ground and Pollard (14 off 9 balls) slapped a carrom ball from Maheesh Theekshana straight towards that man as MI was reduced to 111/6.

Bravo (2/36) then grabbed his second as he trapped Sams (5) LBW in the next over with MI left staring at a below-par total. However, Varma (51* off 43 balls) brought up a fifty in the penultimate over and Unadkat (19* off 9 balls) chipped in with a useful cameo to help MI post 155/7.