IPL 2022 MI vs CSK LIVE score: Chennai wins toss and opts to bowl first

Ravindra Jadeja, CSK captain at toss: We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. We have a couple of changes in place of Moeen and Jordan, Pretorius and Santner come in.

Rohit Sharma, MI captain at toss: The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back in. There's a bit of bounce and we know he (Meredith) can bowl quick. We have to win all games, but we can't look that far ahead. We have to win this game and then see what happens.