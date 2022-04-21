IPL 2022 MI vs CSK LIVE score: Chennai wins toss and opts to bowl first

Match 33 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 will see Mumbai Indians lock horns with their fierce rivals Chennai Super Kings. The 2022 season of the IPL has seen MI and CSK struggle. Ravindra Jadeja's CSK have lost five of their six matches and are ninth on the points table. Rohit Sharma led MI are winless this season having lost all their six games this season. Will CSK manage their second win? Or will MI finally notch a win? Catch live updates and scores from MI vs CSK here.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
Ravindra Jadeja, CSK captain at toss: We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks a bit damp and we want to take advantage. It might spin a bit initially and the dew might come in the second half. We have a couple of changes in place of Moeen and Jordan, Pretorius and Santner come in.
Rohit Sharma, MI captain at toss: The surfaces have changed a bit from what we played in the first game. The teams have won batting first in the last 3-4 games, so it is a blessing in disguise. We have made three changes. Meredith is making his debut for Mumbai, Hrithik Shokeen is an off-spinner and making his debut, Daniel Sams comes back in. There's a bit of bounce and we know he (Meredith) can bowl quick. We have to win all games, but we can't look that far ahead. We have to win this game and then see what happens.
Toss:
CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
News coming in from the stadium is that Riley Meredith is set to make his debut for MI.
"It is a hot and humid evening. The dimensions are 73 meters on one side and 77 on the other, we are pretty much smack bang centre of this venue. This pitch was used early on in the tournament where Punjab Kings belted RCB in a huge chase, so expect lots of runs. It is a little dry, nice and hard, and has plenty of grass on it but the big question will be whether the captain that wins the toss bats first. I think that will suit Chennai and their three spinners are going to come into play," says Matthew Hayden.
MI vs CSK Probable Playing XIs:
Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.
Chennai Super Kings (Predicted XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana and Mukesh Choudhary
MI vs CSK: MI players to watch out for
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and M Ashwin
CSK vs MI: CSK players to watch out for:
Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja
MI vs CSK Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Batting Picks: Suryakumar Yadav has been in fine form since returning from injury with 200 runs from 4 games and looks likely to add to that total. Shivam Dube had a poor outing in the last game but is a player capable of big knocks. He is CSK’s leading scorer with 226 runs from 6 games.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t enjoyed the best start as captain but has chipped in consistently with both bat and ball and has 88 runs and 5 wickets to his name this season. Dewald Brevis has just one wicket to his name this season but has shone with the bat contributing with 117 runs coming at a strike-rate of 172.05.
Top Bowling Picks: Jasprit Bumrah has just 4 wickets to his name so far but has looked in good form and has maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.56 despite Mumbai’s struggles. Dwayne Bravo has 10 wickets from 6 games and is leading the way for Chennai Super Kings.
Earlier today, CSK announced young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for injured Adam Milne
MI vs CSK Team News:
MI Team News: Mumbai could bring in Australian pacer Riley Meredith in to bolster the attack in place of Tymal Mills who went for 0/56 in the last game. 33-year-old Mumbai seamer Dhawal Kulkarni is also set to join the struggling franchise after going unsold in the IPL auction. Reports suggest that Rohit was keen on adding Kulkarni due to his familiarity with bowling conditions in Mumbai and Pune.
CSK Team News: Chennai might be tempted into one change with South African pacer Dwaine Pretorius replacing Englishman Chris Jordan who finished wicketless after leaking 58 runs in the last game.
An interesting trivia on MI and CSK, ahead of tonight's game.
Will Ravindra Jadeja lead CSK to just the second win of the season or will Rohit Sharma finally help his side to their first win! We shall know in a few hours.
CSK and MI have been the superpowers of the IPL but the 2022 season of TATA IPL has seen the two teams stuggle. CSK have lost five of their six games they have played so far and MI have lost all their six games this season. As a result, CSK with just two points find themselves at the ninth spot on the IPL points table while MI are still to fetch points and find themselves lingering at the bottom of the points tally?
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 TATA Indian Premier League. Tonight we shall see two giants on the IPL in action. The Ravindra Jadeja led Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions of the IPL are set to take on their arch nemesis, the five-time IPL winners, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.