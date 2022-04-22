IPL 2022: MI vs CSK game boosts viewership on Disney+ Hotstar, but is fatigue setting in?

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) has witnessed a decline in viewership. According to a report published in Insidesport, viewership of the mega cricketing event has fallen by 28 percent this year.

The report mentioned that IPL 2022 saw a ratings drop by 33 percent in week 1, while there was a 28 percent drop in week two compared to the 2021 season of the tournament.

The report quotes a BCCI official as saying that the fall in TV ratings is a "concern". Moroever, RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka tweeted about the decline in viewership and asked for suggestions on what could be causing it.

Almost 12 hours after his tweet, the mega cricketing event witnessed a clash of titans wherein Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by 3 wickets in a humdinger. The match saw MS Dhoni turn the clock back as he hit MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat for 17 runs to guide his side home. Almost 12 hours after his tweet, the mega cricketing event witnessed a clash of titans wherein Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) by 3 wickets in a humdinger. The match saw MS Dhoni turn the clock back as he hit MI pacer Jaydev Unadkat for 17 runs to guide his side home.

The outcome of the match will not hurt the chances of the other four teams that are in the battle to qualify for the playoffs. Neither did it affect the points tally as CSK and MI retained the ninth and the tenth spots, respectively on the points table.

But the match surely helped boost viewership ratings. While TV ratings for the ongoing week of the IPL are yet to be published, viewership on Disney+Hotstar for this particular game saw a massive spike.

According to Moneycontrol, the MI vs CSK match had peak viewership of 8.3 million on the streaming platform, which is the most-watched game this season on the platform. On April 13, the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had garnered 8.2 million peak views on the OTT platform.

Nonetheless, numbers from the previous two seasons justify that fans enjoy watching rivals CSK take on MI, a game which has been dubbed as El Clásico of the IPL.

In the 2020 season opening game between MI and CSK had nearly 8.1 million viewers on Disney+ Hotstar.

In 2021, the 27th game of the season played between MI and CSK became the most-watched IPL mid-season match ever in Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) history. The clash between the two traditional rivals had 11.2 billion minutes consumption.

With the viewership numbers taking a hit this time around, BCCI, the sponsors and all stakeholders of the IPL cannot wait for round 2 of the MI-CSK clash. The two teams are set to meet again on May 12 in the reverse fixture.

But the poor form that MI and CSK are in this year could well mean that coud be their last contest of the season. With seven straight losses, MI are out of contention for a playoff spot. CSK have four points and although their qualification for the playoffs remains possible mathematically, their on-field performance suggests otherwise.

Surely, an MI-CSK IPL final would have been BCCI and the sponsors' dream come true.