Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) can confirm their participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs with a victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) when the two sides clash at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in the evening game on Sunday, May 15.

LSG are currently in second spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from 12 games while RR are just behind them in third spot with 14 points.

In their previous meeting this season, it was RR who got the better of LSG in a tight encounter . Shimron Hetmyer (59 not-out off 36 balls) scored vital runs in the middle-order to help RR post 165/6 after being invited to bat.

Trent Boult (2/30) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/41) then bowled superbly to restrict LSG to 162/8 while Marcus Stoinis (38 not-out off 17 balls) played a blinder as he threatened to take the game away but ultimately fell short by 3 runs.

LSG come into this game after being knocked off top-spot in a massive 62-run defeat to Gujarat Titans . Avesh Khan (2/26) bowled well to help restrict GT to 144/4. However, the LSG batting order crumbled in the chase as they could only reach 82 before being bowled out.

Lucknow will be eager to bounce back from that defeat and build some confidence as they prepare for the knockout stage.

RR come into this game on the back of a comprehensive defeat as they lost to Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets . Ravichandran Ashwin (50 off 38 balls) scored his maiden IPL fifty and Devdutt Padikkal (48 off 30 balls) also performed well but the other batters failed to get going as they could only post 160/6.

Trent Boult struck in the first over to send back Srikar Bharat on a duck, but then a 144-run partnership between David Warner and Mitchell Marsh took the game away from the Royals.

A defeat for the Royals will leave them vulnerable to the chasing pack with Delhi fighting hard to stay alive and the Sanju Samson-led team will want to seal the two points to put some distance between the teams.

LSG vs RR Team News:

LSG Team News: Lucknow handed Karan Sharma a debut in the last game but the batter failed to make an impact as he returned with just 4 runs. LSG could give him another go as they need a bit more batting firepower.

RR Team News: Shimron Hetmyer missed the last game as he’s travelled back to Guyana for the birth of his child. The power-hitter is expected to be out for this game too with Rassie van der Dussen coming in to take his place.

LSG vs RR Pitch Report: The track at the Brabourne Stadium has been excellent for batting with Punjab cruising to 209/9 in the last game. The last three games at the venue has all been won by the team batting first and the captains will be eager to put a big score on the board.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday, May 15, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

LSG vs RR Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Jos Buttler has been in scintillating form this season and leads the batting charts by a distance with 625 runs from 12 games this season. KL Rahul is the batter directly behind Buttler and the LSG captain has amassed 459 runs from 12 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Ravichandran Ashwin is fresh from recording his maiden IPL fifty and the RR all-rounder is making a habit of contributing with both bat and ball. Krunal Pandya had a poor outing with the bat in the last game but has 158 runs this season to go with his tally of 9 wickets.

Top Bowling Picks: Yuzvendra Chahal saw the Purple Cap wrestled from his grasp by Wanindu Hasaranga and the RR spinner will be keen to get back on top of the bowling charts by adding to his impressive haul of 23 wickets this season. Avesh Khan meanwhile has been in impressive form and is LSG’s leading bowler with 16 wickets from just 10 games.

LSG vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma/Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan

Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.

LSG vs RR Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen and Daryl Mitchell.