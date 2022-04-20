IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Report: du Plessis (96) and Hazlewood (4/25) lead the way as Bangalore consolidate second spot on points table

Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood played their roles to perfection as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) battled hard for an 18-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 19. The win helps RCB consolidate second spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points table with 10 points from seven games this season.

Captain Faf du Plessis helped his team recover from a rocky start as he smashed 96 off 64 balls to help RCB post 181/6 after being put in to bat. However, du Plessis once again missed out on that elusive IPL century, falling short by 4 runs for a second time in his career.

Josh Hazlewood then took over in the run-chase as he grabbed 4/25 to ensure there weren’t any late hiccups as his team picked up the two points on offer.

Hazlewood tormented LSG right from the start as he struck with a sharp bouncer in the 2nd over to send back Quinton de Kock (3). He then returned to get rid of Manish Pandey (6) with the short ball again doing the trick in the 5th over.

KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya put up a fight with a 31-run partnership off 18 balls. However, Harshal Patel entered the attack and immediately got the breakthrough as he strangled Rahul (30 off 24 balls) down the leg-side in the 8th over.

Deepak Hooda (13) was next to depart as he played a late uppercut against Mohammed Siraj in the 13th over but Suyash Prabhudessai came charging in from third man to take a fine diving catch.

Krunal Pandya (42 off 28 balls) looked in good form as he hit 5 fours and 2 sixes, showing glimpses of his ability to play big innings, but he was sent back by Glenn Maxwell in the very next over as LSG were reduced to 110/5 after 14 overs.

With the asking rate rising, young Ayush Badoni (13) edged a clever slower ball from Hazlewood back to the keeper in the 17th over as the Aussie pacer made it three from three overs.

Marcus Stoinis was then livid as Hazlewood started the 19th over with a wide delivery but it was adjudged a fair ball since Stoinis shuffled across in his crease. The frustration showed as Stoinis shuffled across again but this time only helped it back onto the stumps as Hazlewood wrapped up a stunning spell with figures of 4-0-25-4.

Harshal then sent back Jason Holder (16 off 9 balls) in the final over to wrap up the two points with the IPL newcomers LSG falling short by 18 runs.

Earlier at the Toss, Rahul was quick to decide to bowl as both teams name unchanged playing XIs from their previous game.

RCB got off to a terrible start as Dushmantha Chameera got Anuj Rawat (4) caught at mid-off on the 5th delivery of the first over. Virat Kohli then walked out to bat but was sent back on a ‘Golden Duck’ as he edged the last ball to first slip to make it two in two for Chameera.

The Sri Lankan found himself on a hat-trick as he came in to bowl the 3rd over but this time was punished as Faf du Plessis cut the 1st ball for four and Glenn Maxwell hit the last three balls for four, four and six to take 19 runs from the over.

Holder took a stunning catch to get rid of Maxwell in the 6th over with the Aussie looking in dangerous form. Maxwell (23 off 11 balls) went for the reverse sweep against Krunal but didn’t connect cleanly as Holder latched on with both hands while mid-air as the ball was going past him at backward point.

Holder then entered the attack and got rid of Prabhudessai (10) in the 8th over as RCB were reduced to 62/4.

With Bangalore in a spot of bother, captain du Plessis and Shahbaz Ahmed stitched together a superb 70-run partnership off 48 balls to drag them back in the game. du Plessis brought up his 50 off 40 balls in the 14th over during that partnership.

The pair were finally split when Holder returned to the attack in the 16th over and Shahbaz (26 off 22 balls) was Run Out when trying to steal a single. However, Dinesh Karthik walked out and together with his captain, added 49 off 27 balls to give Bangalore a late burst.

Faf du Plessis (96 off 64 balls) played a brilliant knock hitting 11 fours and 2 sixes but was unlucky to miss out on a century as he picked out Stoinis on the penultimate delivery of the innings. Karthik meanwhile remained unbeaten, for the sixth time in seven games, as he scored 13 off 8 balls to help RCB post 181/6.