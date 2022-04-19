IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Preview: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis have top spot in sight as Lucknow, Bangalore brace for battle

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have shown they belong on the biggest stage as they’ve begun their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in fine form and will look to maintain that momentum against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when the two sides clash at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, April 19.

Both LSG and RCB have started this season with four wins from six games which leaves them comfortably placed inside the playoff spots on the IPL 2022 Points Table

Newcomers LSG have shown no nerves with their talismanic captain KL Rahul leading from the front. Lucknow come into this game on the back of a comfortable 18-run victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) . Rahul scored an unbeaten century (103* off 60 balls) as LSG posted a dominant total of 199/4.

Avesh Khan (3/30) then added to his impressive tally this season as he struck twice inside the powerplay to get rid of both Rohit Sharma and the dangerous Dewald Brevis. Lucknow were even sharp in the field as they effected two run outs with Mumbai only managing 181/9 in reply.

Bangalore meanwhile will be excited about their own start this season as they’ve shown impressive depth in their squad. Their last outing was a dominant 16-run victory over Delhi Capitals where Dinesh Karthik outscored all others despite walking out at no. 7. The wicket-keeper batter looks in the best form of his life as he smashed 66 not-out off just 34 balls to power RCB to 189/5.

Josh Hazlewood (3/28) and Mohammad Siraj (2/31) then managed to stifle the Delhi chase with timely wickets as DC managed to post just 173/7 in reply. Bangalore will be buoyed by how their middle and lower order have been delivering runs. Glenn Maxwell registered his first half-century of the season and even Shahbaz Ahmed has looked in good touch.

Both LSG and RCB have squads brimming with in-form players and it promises to be an exciting contest especially as a win for either side will help them match the points tally of table-toppers Gujarat who have 10 points from six games.

LSG vs RCB Team News:

LSG Team News: Manish Pandey returned to the side in the last game in place of Krishnappa Gowtham and should retain his spot after a fine contribution of 38 from 29 balls against MI. We should expect a similar playing XI from LSG.

RCB Team News: Bangalore also made one change in their last game with Harshal Patel returning to the side in place of Akash Deep. Harshal missed one game due to a family tragedy and RCB look weak without him, especially with Akash Deep leaking runs. Expect an unchanged playing XI from RCB too as they won’t tinker with a winning formula.

LSG vs RCB Pitch Report: The last game at this venue saw Hyderabad chase down 151 with ease. There was also good assistance for the pacers with Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) and Umran Malik (4/28) picking 7 wickets between them. The team batting first will need a score of 170+ to make it challenging for the chasing side. Six out of the ten games at this venue have been won by the team batting second.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday, April 19 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

LSG vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul is fresh from picking up a century in his last game and has 235 runs from 6 games coming at an impressive strike-rate of 144.17. The LSG skipper looks likely to add to that tally. Dinesh Karthik meanwhile has 197 runs which have come at an even more impressive strike-rate of 197.00.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Marcus Stoinis grabbed one wicket in the last game but didn’t really get going with the bat. However, the Aussie is a player who is capable of dismantling a bowling attack when on song. Glenn Maxwell is another Aussie all-rounder to look out for especially after his brisk fifty in the last game.

Top Bowling Picks: Avesh Khan has looked lethal this season and has 11 wickets from just 6 games this season. Wanindu Hasaranga has a similar tally of 11 wickets from 6 games and the Sri Lankan spinner has consistently picked important wickets for Bangalore as batters fail to read his cleverly disguised googly.

LSG vs RCB Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

LSG vs RCB Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahamad, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Rajat Patidar, David Willey.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan.