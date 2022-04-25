IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Report: Rahul smashes second century against Mumbai this season to ensure five-time champion’s remain winless

KL Rahul put in a Player of the Match performance as he scored his second century of the season, against the same opponents, to lead Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to an impressive 36-run victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 24.

The win sends LSG into the playoff spots on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table while leaving MI rock-bottom after suffering their eight consecutive defeat to remain the only team yet to pick up a win this season.

Rahul (103 not-out off 62 balls) exorcised his demons at the Wankhede Stadium, after suffering two ‘Golden Ducks’ at the venue this season, as he helped LSG post 168/6 after being put in to bat. The LSG captain had earlier scored an unbeaten 103 against MI at the Brabourne Stadium in their previous fixture this season.

Krunal Pandya (3/19) dismissed both Kieron Pollard (19 off 20 balls) and Daniel Sams (3) while also playing a role in getting Jayden Unadkat (1) run out in the final over to finish with 3 wickets and extend his former franchise’s horror start to the season.

MI’s run-chase started with Ishan Kishan struggling to find rhythm while Rohit Sharma immediately got going with a flurry of boundaries, including a four and six off consecutive balls from Jason Holder in the 6th over to help MI post 43/0 in the powerplay.

However, Ravi Bishnoi entered the attack in the 8th over and struck with his very first ball to get rid of Kishan whose poor luck continued. Kishan (8 off 20 balls) reached out to swing at a wider delivery but only chopped it into the boots of Quinton de Kock and the ball looped up nicely for Holder to take an easy catch at slip.

Mohsin Khan, playing only his second game this season, then sent Dewald Brevis (3) packing in the next over with the youngster slicing a short delivery straight towards third man. Things got worse for MI as Krunal Pandya then got Rohit (39 off 31 balls) caught at short third in the 10th over to reduce Mumbai to 58/3.

Rahul then introduced Ayush Badoni into the attack for the first time this season and the move paid off with the youngster getting rid of the ever-consistent Suyrakumar Yadav on his 2nd delivery. Suryakumar (7) got a thick leading edge straight to the LSG captain with Badoni giving away just 6 runs.

Kieron Pollard and Tilak Varma stitched together a fighting 57-run partnership off 39 balls to give Mumbai faint hopes of an unlikely comeback. Varma hit 2 fours and 2 sixes during another impressive outing but was ultimately dismissed when Holder (1/34) returned to bowl out in the 18th over.

Holder struck with the penultimate delivery of his spell as Varma (38 off 27 balls) looked to whip a low full toss over deep midwicket but couldn’t get the distance to clear the fielder.

Dushmantha Chameera (0/14) then gave away just 5 runs in the penultimate over to leave MI needing 38 runs off the final over and take the sting out of the contest. MI ultimately could only manage 132/8 in reply after 20 overs.

Earlier at the Toss, Rohit decided to bowl first citing how they “have played a lot of cricket here to understand that it is a chasing ground.” Mumbai remained unchanged while Lucknow were forced into one change as Mohsin Khan replaced Avesh Khan who was out with a niggle.

Lucknow got off to a slow start and former MI player Quinton de Kock (10) was the first to depart when he tried to take on Jasprit Bumrah only to pick out Rohit at short cover.

LSG then went 31 balls without a boundary before Rahul heaved Jaydev Unadkat for a six in the 9th over. Manish Pandey then launched Riley Meredith for a maximum in the next over before Rahul smacked back-to-back fours as they reached 72/1 after 10 overs.

Rahul brought up his fifty off 37 balls in the next over. Kieron Pollard however entered the attack in the 12th over and immediately got the breakthrough as Pandey walked back with just 22 off 22 balls.

Daniel Sams then got hit for back-to-back sixes in the next over by Rahul but struck gold as he sent back Marcus Stoinis on a duck with the Aussie pulling a short delivery straight to the man at deep midwicket.

Pollard (2/8) then got rid of Krunal (1) on the 1st delivery of the 14th over as LSG were reduced to 103/4. Deepak Hooda (10) didn’t last long either as Riley Meredith struck in the 16th over.

Rahul meanwhile looked like he was batting on a different surface as he continued to find the gaps with ease. He hit two fours against Bumrah in the 17th over and then smacked a hat-trick of fours against Jaydav Unadkat in the next over.

Rahul brought up his second century this season from just 61 balls as he pulled Meredith for a six off the 1st delivery in the final over. The LSG captain finished unbeaten on 103 after hitting 12 fours and 4 sixes. Meredith meanwhile got rid of Ayush Badoni (14) off the 4th delivery as LSG posted 168/6 on the board.