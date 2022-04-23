IPL 2022, LSG vs MI Preview: Mumbai play for pride as Rohit Sharma’s quest for first win continues against Lucknow

Mumbai Indians (MI) continue their search for a first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as they prepare to lock horns against newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 24.

Five-time champions MI have failed to pick up a single victory after seven games this season which leaves them rock-bottom on the IPL 2022 Points Table while their opponents LSG have won four games with just three defeats.

MI’s last game was a heartbreaking result as MS Dhoni rolled back the years to drag Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over the line in a thrilling last-ball finale. Young Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten half-century to help MI post a total of 155/7 after their top order were sent back early by an inspired Mukesh Choudhary (3/19).

Daniel Sams (4/30) gave MI hope of an unlikely win with a very good bowling performance but Jaydev Unadkat failed to defend 17 runs in the final over as Dhoni sealed victory with 6, 4, 2 and 4 off the last four balls.

Mumbai will be worried about the form of their openers with both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan walking back on ducks in the last game, however, Suryakumar Yadav has looked solid in the middle order and youngsters Varma and Dewald Brevis have chipped in with handy contributions.

But the record-winners of the IPL have probably struggled the most in the bowling department, however, there were positive signs in the last game.

Sams’ showed good form and Riley Meredith performed well on his debut against CSK and MI will hope the two pacers can keep up that momentum to provide Jasprit Bumrah with some much-needed support. Youngster Hritik Shokeen also chipped in with economical figures of 0/23 from his 4 overs and added a solid 25 runs on debut.

LSG meanwhile come into this game on the back of a 18-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) . Faf du Plessis scored a blistering 94 off 64 balls to power RCB to a dominant total of 181/6. KL Rahul (30) provided a solid start and Krunal Pandya added a quick 42 off 28 balls but LSG were ultimately bowled out of the contest by Josh Hazlewood (4/25).

However, the last time these two sides met, Rahul (103*) scored an unbeaten century as LSG posted 199/4 after being asked to bat. Avesh Khan (3/30) then shone with the ball as MI’s openers suffered another poor start and their middle-order could only power them to 181/9 as they fell short by 18 runs.

LSG vs MI Team News:

MI Team News: Mumbai made three changes in the last game with Meredith and Shokeen handed debuts and Sams returning to the playing XI. All three players performed well and should retain their spots. However, Jaydev Unadkat leaked runs in the last game and his spot could be up for grabs.

LSG Team News: Lucknow may have fallen short in the last game but they have a well-balanced playing XI and should name an unchanged line-up for this game.

LSG vs MI Pitch Report: The last game at the Wankhede Stadium was a high-scoring thriller as both RR posted the highest total this season of 222/2 and DC got to 207/8, falling short by just 15 runs. The short boundaries encourage the batters to go for the big shots and Mumbai Indians will be eager to put in a dominant performance on what is their home track.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Sunday, April 24 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

LSG vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul has been in fine form this season and leads the batting charts for LSG with 265 runs from 7 games. He scored an unbeaten century against Mumbai earlier this season and will be eager to repeat the feat. Suryakumar Yadav has been consistently churning out runs for MI and has 232 runs from 5 games this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Krunal Pandya showed glimpses of his ability to play the big shots in the last game scoring 42 at a strike-rate of 150. The former MI allrounder will be eager to put in a strong show against his previous employers. Jason Holder meanwhile has 8 wickets to his name and is a player capable of playing match-winning knocks too.

Top Bowling Picks: Avesh Khan picked up three wickets in the last game against Mumbai and will be eager to add to his impressive tally this season of 11 wickets from 7 games. Dushmantha Chameera has an impressive array of variations and he could pick up a few wickets with batters eager to play big shots at the Wankhede stadium.

LSG vs MI Probable Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah

LSG vs MI Full Squads: