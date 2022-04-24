IPL 2022 LSG vs MI LIVE score: Bumrah strikes early for Mumbai Indians, sends back de Kock

Match 37 of TATA IPL 2022 will see KL Rahul's Luckow Super Giants face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. LSG are fifth on the points table with four wins and three losses. MI on the other hand are struggling having lost all the seven matches they have played in the season so far. Will Lucknow Super Giants add to Mumbai Indian's misery? Or will Mumbai Indians finally manage to win their first game of the season. Catch LIVE score and updates from LSG vs MI here.
After 4 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 27/1 ( KL Rahul (C) 17 , )
After 3 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 20/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 4 , KL Rahul (C) 16)
After 2 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 6/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , KL Rahul (C) 5)
Hritik Shokeen to bowl. Rahul has the strike.
Ball 1. Fuller delivery on off stump. Rahul strides forward and drives the ball back to Hritik.
Ball 2. Back of the length delivery on off and middle stump. Rahul again punches the ball back to the bowler.
Ball 3. Slow fuller delivery on middle stump. Rahul steps out but manages to only drive the ball back to Hritik.
Ball 4. Full toss fired on leg stump. Rahul shuffles to the leg side and pushes the ball to the fielder at extra-cover.
Ball 5. FOUR! Fuller delivery on off and middle stump. Rahul makes room and smacks the ball straight down the ground for the first boundary of the match.
Ball 6. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Rahul makes room and cuts the ball but manages to hit the ball back to Hritik.
After 1 overs,Lucknow Super Giants 2/0 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 1 , KL Rahul (C) 1)
Daniel Sams to bowl the first over for Mumbai Indians. Quinton de Kock will be facing the first ball from Sams.
Ball 1. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball moves back in and raps on the pads.
Ball 2. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Quinton de Kock drives the ball to point.
Ball 3. Fuller delivery wide of off stump. The ball swings away. Quinton de Kock drives the ball to the fielder at mid-off.
Ball 4. Fuller delivery fired into the pads. Quinton de Kock drives the ball down to fine-leg and gets the first run of the match.
Ball 5. Good length delivery on off and middle stump. KL Rahul drives the ball to point.
Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahul works the ball down to third-man and takes his first run of the contest.
Right then! The match is about to get underway. The two umpires make their way to the middle. MI players form a huddle. After a team chat, the MI players disperse from the huddle. In the meantime, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock have marched to open the innings for LSG.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan
KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants captain: The last few games that we watched and the last few games that we played, there hasn't been a lot of dew. The toss doesn't play a part if there's no dew. We just need to be smarter with our plans. We haven't lost by big margins, it has just been small things. Hopefully we can come out here and do better. Avesh Khan misses out due to a niggle and Mohsin Khan replaces him. We got a couple of wickets in the first over in the last game but still gave away 50 runs in the powerplay. So it's just those small things that we need to correct.
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain: Feels good to be back here. It has been a while since we played here, and we are expecting a lot of noise. Our winning record here was with a different team. We now need to play better now. We're bowling first. We have played a lot of cricket here to understand that it is a chasing ground. Good pitch, decent boundaries, and we back ourselves to chase anything down. We're playing the same team.
Toss:
MI captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl
Pitch report: "I'm a little confused with this surface. Every time it looks wonderful with a nice covering of grass, but the scores have been up and down. It looks a very good batting track.", says Matthew Hayden
LSG vs MI Probable Playing XIs:
Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah
LSG vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul has been in fine form this season and leads the batting charts for LSG with 265 runs from 7 games. He scored an unbeaten century against Mumbai earlier this season and will be eager to repeat the feat. Suryakumar Yadav has been consistently churning out runs for MI and has 232 runs from 5 games this season.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Krunal Pandya showed glimpses of his ability to play the big shots in the last game scoring 42 at a strike-rate of 150. The former MI allrounder will be eager to put in a strong show against his previous employers. Jason Holder meanwhile has 8 wickets to his name and is a player capable of playing match-winning knocks too.
Top Bowling Picks: Avesh Khan picked up three wickets in the last game against Mumbai and will be eager to add to his impressive tally this season of 11 wickets from 7 games. Dushmantha Chameera has an impressive array of variations and he could pick up a few wickets with batters eager to play big shots at the Wankhede stadium.
LSG players to watch out for
KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan.
MI players to watch out for:
Suryakumar Yadav, IShan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin.
LSG vs MI Team News:
MI Team News: Mumbai made three changes in the last game with Meredith and Shokeen handed debuts and Sams returning to the playing XI. All three players performed well and should retain their spots. However, Jaydev Unadkat leaked runs in the last game and his spot could be up for grabs.
LSG Team News: Lucknow may have fallen short in the last game but they have a well-balanced playing XI and should name an unchanged line-up for this game.
MI's struggles in IPL 2022 are well documented now. The team has lost all the seven games they have played in the season so far. Their previous loss was against their arch rivals Chennai Super Kings. With no points to show, Mumbai Indian sit at the bottom of the points table.
LSG currently sit at the fifth spot on the IPL 2022 points tally. The Super Giants have won four and lost three games in the season so far. They come into this game on the back of an 18-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 TATA Indian Premier League. Tonight KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants are set to take on Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.