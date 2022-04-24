IPL 2022 LSG vs MI LIVE score: Bumrah strikes early for Mumbai Indians, sends back de Kock

LSG vs MI LIVE score: LSG 27/1 after 4 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack.

Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. The ball swings back in sharply. KL Rahul looks to play the ball straight but the ball high high on the thigh pad.

Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahul defends the ball with a straight bat.

Ball 3. Good length delivery fired on off and middle stump. Rahul guides the ball to the leg side and takes a single.

Ball 4. Good length delivery on off and middle stump. The ball swings back in and raps on the pads. An appeal for LBW by Bumrah but the ball is going down leg.

Ball 5. SIX! Good length delivery fired in the slot. de Kock whacks the ball to fine-leg. Tilak Verma at the fine-leg boundary drops the ball and concedes a maximum.

Ball 6. WICKET! Fuller delivery on off stump. de Kock takes a stride forwad and drives the ball straight into the hands of Rohit Sharma standing at extra-cover.

de Kock c Rohit b Bumrah 10(9) [6s-1]