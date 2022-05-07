IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR Report: Lucknow pacers shine as they seal top spot with massive 75-run victory over Kolkata

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) brushed aside a hapless Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to record a 75-run win, the highest margin of victory so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on May 7.

Quinton de Kock (50 off 29 balls) and Deepak Hooda (41 off 25 balls) scored some quick runs to help LSG post a dominant total of 176/7 after being invited to bat.

Avesh Khan (3/19) then put in a Player of the Match performance as the LSG pace attack tore through the KKR batting order, bundling them out for just 101 runs in 15 overs.

The win sends LSG right to the top of the IPL 2022 Points Table thanks to a better Net Run Rate over Gujarat Titans. KKR meanwhile are all but out of the race for the playoffs after suffering their seventh defeat from 11 games.

It was Mohsin Khan (3-1-6-1) who set the ball rolling, as he gave LSG a perfect start with a wicket-maiden in the 1st over, getting Baba Indrajith caught behind.

Dushmantha Chameera (1/14) then got rid of Shreyas Iyer (6) in the 4th over and Jason Holder sent Aaron Finch (14) packing in the 6th over as Kolkata managed just 25/3 in the powerplay.

Avesh then opened his account as he castled Nitish Rana (2) with a yorker in the 7th over as KKR’s horror start continued.

Andre Russell walked out and decided to take matters into his own hands. The power-hitting allrounder smashed Holder for 3 sixes and a four in the 9th over before smashing Ravi Bishnoi for a massive six in the next over to give KKR fans something to cheer.

However, that was only some temporary relief for Kolkata as Bishnoi got Rinku Singh (6) caught at deep midwicket in the 12th over.

Avesh then returned to the attack and got rid of both Russell (45 off 19) and Anukul Roy (0) in the 13th over to end any hopes of a late comeback. Russell walked back after smashing 3 fours and 5 sixes in an entertaining innings.

Holder (3/31) then put an end to proceedings in the 15th over as he got rid of both Sunil Narine (22 off 12 balls) and Tim Southee (0) off consecutive deliveries before assisting in the Run Out of Harshit Rana on the 3rd ball to help LSG record what is the highest margin of victory this season.

Earlier at the Toss, Shreyas decided to bat first as KKR were forced into one change with the injured Umesh Yadav replaced by Harshit Rana. LSG also made one change with the fit-again Avesh coming back in place of K Gowtham.

LSG got off to a poor start as de Kock sold Rahul short with a false call for a single in the 1st over and Shreyas rattled the stumps with a direct hit to send Rahul back on a ‘Diamond Duck’, without having faced a single delivery.

de Kock quickly went about making amends for his mistake as he smashed 17 runs off Southee in the 3rd over. Hooda also came out all guns blazing, as together the duo fired LSG to 66/1 after 6 overs, their highest powerplay total so far this season.

de Kock brought up his fifty off just 26 balls but departed soon after as he lofted a delivery from Narine down the throat of the man at long-off. Hooda meanwhile hit 4 fours and 2 sixes before miscuing a pull shot against Andre Russell in the 13th over.

Russell then made it two from two overs as he got Krunal Pandya (25) caught out with another short delivery in the 15th over.

Marcus Stonis (28 off 14 balls) scored just 10 off the first 10 balls he faced before exploding in the 19th over. He wallopped Shivam Mavi for three back-to-back sixes before finding the fielder on the 4th ball. However, Holder walked out and smashed back-to-back sixes on the last two balls to make it a 30-run over from Mavi.

Southee did brilliantly in the final over as he gave away just 4 runs while also getting rid of Holder (13 off 4 balls) as LSG posted a handsome total of 176-7 on what looked like a difficult surface to bat on.