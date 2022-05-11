IPL 2022, LSG vs GT Report: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill fire Gujarat into Playoffs with dominant win over Lucknow

Gujarat Titans (GT) put in an excellent bowling display to overcome fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and become the first team to seal a Playoff berth in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday, May 10.

Shubman Gill (63 not-out off 49 balls) remained unbeaten at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune as he helped GT post a decent total of 144/4 on what looked like a tricky surface.

Rashid Khan (4/24) was LSG’s tormentor in chief as the Afghanistan leg-spinner recorded his best-ever IPL bowling figures to help restrict Lucknow to just 82 runs in 13.5 overs.

The win sees GT become the first team to seal a playoff berth this season while exchanging spots with LSG who are now second on the IPL 2022 Points Table

LSG’s run-chase got off to a rocky start as Yash Dayal marked his return to the Playing XI with a wicket in his first over. Dayal got Quinton de Kock (11) caught at backward point in just the 4th over.

Mohammed Shami (1/5) then did the double over KL Rahul as he got rid of the LSG Captain in the next over. Shami, bowling his third over on the trot in the powerplay, sent down a lethal short delivery to dismiss Rahul (8) for a second time this season.

LSG debutant Karan Sharma (4) was Dayal’s (2/24) second victim as the pacer got him caught at third man to reduce Lucknow to 37/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Rashid Khan entered the attack in the 8th over and struck immediately as he got rid of Krunal Pandya with his 3rd delivery. Rashid bamboozled Krunal (5) with a googly which beat the outside edge as Wriddhiman Saha whipped off the bails in a flash.

Ayush Badoni (8) showed some resilience at the crease but was done in by a flighted delivery from GT’s debutant Sai Kishore who struck in his maiden IPL over. Kishore lured Badoni forward with a floated delivery to beat the batter in the air and give Saha ample time to whip the bails off.

LSG were still in the game at that point despite falling to 61/5 as Marcus Stoinis walked out to join Deepak Hooda who was looking in decent touch at the other end. However, the next over completely took the game away from LSG’s grasp.

Hooda swept a full delivery from Rashid and called for two runs before leaving Stoinis (2) stranded halfway down the track with the Aussie Run Out by a distance. Jason Holder (1) was then trapped LBW by Rashid off the final delivery to reduce LSG to 70/7.

Kishore (2/7) wrapped up a memorable debut as he drew a thick top-edge from Mohsin Khan in the next over with Rashid taking a good sliding catch at backward point.

Rashid came in to bowl the 13th over and immediately got Hooda (27) caught at short fine leg on the 1st delivery. Avesh Khan then slammed back-to-back sixes to slightly ruin the spinner’s excellent figures but it was Rashid who had the last laugh as he got Avesh (12) caught behind on the 5th delivery.

Earlier at the Toss, Hardik Pandya decided to bat as GT made three changes with Matthew Wade, Dayal and Kishore coming into the side. LSG made one change as they replaced Ravi Bishnoi with Karan. Both sides had one debutante each with Kishore and Karan making their maiden IPL appearance.

Mohsin carried forward his good form as he got rid of Saha (5) with a sharp bouncer in the 3rd over. Wade walked out and looked to make the most of his return to the side as got off to a quick start with back-to-back fours against Dushmantha Chameera in the next over.

However, Avesh entered the attack in the 5th over and got Wade (10) caught behind with the Aussie cramped for room when looking to paddle the ball to fine leg.

Avesh then returned to bowl the 10th over and this time got Hardik (11) caught behind with the GT skipper getting a thick edge when looking to slice a short delivery through cover.

David Miller then joined Shubman Gill in the middle as together the duo stitched together an impressive 52-run partnership off 41 balls. The pair were split in the 16th over with Holder getting Miller (26) caught at deep point.

Gill meanwhile brought up a fighting half-century off 42 balls in the next over. The Gujarat opener remained unbeaten as he negotiated the tricky conditions impressively and together with Rahul Tewaita (22 not-out off 16 balls) helped GT post 144/4.