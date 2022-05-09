Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will both enter match 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with the knowledge that a win at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Tuesday, May 10 will confirm their participation in the playoffs.

It’s a remarkable achievement for both teams who are in their maiden season and occupy the top two spots on the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from 11 games.

The two debutants opened their IPL campaign with a match against each other where Gujarat emerged victorious with a 5-wicket margin . Deepak Hooda (55) and Ayush Badoni (54) scored fighting half-centuries in that game to help LSG recover from a top-order collapse and post 158/6 in that game.

Rahul Tewatia (40 not-out off 24 balls) then walked out when GT were down 72/3 and put in a trademark whirlwind knock to help GT secure the win alongside Abhinav Manohar (15 not-out off 7 balls) with just 2 balls to spare.

Gujarat were the runaway leaders for a while after a blistering start which saw them lose just one of their first nine games. However, they’ve suffered a mini stutter losing their last two games on the trot. Their latest failure was a close 5-run defeat against Mumbai Indians . Rashid Khan (2/24) put in a good spell as GT restricted MI to 177/6.

In reply, Gujarat seemed to be cruising with both openers Shubman Gill (52) and Wriddhiman Saha (55) recording half-centuries. However, the middle-order failed to get going and with just 9 runs needed from the final over, Tewatia (3) was run out on the 3rd ball and Daniel Sams managed to keep David Miller at bay to secure the win.

Lucknow on the other hand are on a four-match winning streak. Their latest victory was a massive 65-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders . Quinton de Kock (50 off 29 balls) and Deepak Hooda (41 off 27 balls) helped LSG post 176/7 after being asked to bat.

Mohsin Khan (1/6), Avesh Khan (3/19) and Jason Holder (3/31) then starred as the LSG pacers ran riot to bowl over KKR for just 101 inside 15 overs.

Both newcomers are in a dominant position on the points table but captains Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will be eager to become the first team this season to secure a playoff spot with a victory in Pune.

LSG vs GT Team News:

LSG Team News: Lucknow made one change in the last game with Avesh Khan returning from injury to replace K Gowtham. That completes their strongest Playing XI and we can expect an unchanged side.

GT Team News: Gujarat have a settled playing combination named an unchanged team in the last game. We should expect them to once again resist any drastic changes and play the same team.

LSG vs GT Pitch Report: The track at the MCA Stadium, Pune is a good track to bat on and Lucknow will have the upper hand after playing their last game at this venue. The last five matches at this venue have been won by the team batting first and the captains will definitely have that in mind at the Toss.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday, May 10, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

LSG vs GT Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul is a man in form and is second on the batting charts with 451 runs from 11 games. The LSG captain will be eager to make up for lost time in this game after being run out for a ‘Diamond Duck’ in the last game. His opposite number Hardik Pandya will be another batter to watch out for as he leads the batting charts for Gujarat with 333 runs from 10 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Krunal Pandya has 153 runs and 9 wickets to his name and he’ll be eager to put in a good performance against the team his brother is leading. Jason Holder is another value addition as he has 12 wickets from just 9 games and can also contribute with the bat.

Top Bowling Picks: Mohammed Shami has been in scintillating form this season and leads the bowling charts for Gujarat with 15 wickets from 11 games. Avesh Khan is Lucknow’s top wicket-taker and has collected 14 scalps from just 9 games this season.

LSG vs GT Probable Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan.

Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami.

LSG vs GT Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (C), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya and Jason Holder.

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, andYash Dayal.