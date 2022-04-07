IPL 2022 LSG vs DC preview: Warner, Stoinis set to return as Delhi lock horns with newcomers Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to maintain their impressive start to life in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 15 of the tournament at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 7.

The IPL debutants have beaten current champions and four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last two outings and come into this came comfortably seated in fifth spot on the IPL Points Table

Delhi meanwhile made an impressive start to the season with a dominant performance against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) but were pegged back in their most recent outing against Gujarat Titans (GT) , the other franchise making their IPL debut this season.

Rishabh Pant and his team will be vary of the threat posed by KL Rahul’s Lucknow especially with both sides set to receive a welcome boost by the return of Australian players who were on tour in Pakistan.

Delhi in fact could welcome both David Warner and South African Anrich Nortje back into the fold if the latter is deemed fit after recuperating from injury. Warner’s availability would finally help DC fill the Dhawan-sized hole at the top of the order. While Nortje provides a genuine pace option which could unsettle the opposition.

DC failed to chase down 171/6 in their previous outing against Gujarat, falling short by 14 runs. The batters struggled against the pace of Lockie Ferguson (4/28) while their own bowling attack looked a bit toothless. Shardul Thakur has been leaking runs having conceded 89 and finished wicketless in his last two games. However, Mustafizur Rahman (3/23) looked impressive in the last game which will encourage skipper Pant.

LSG’s most recent outing was a composed 12-run victory over Hyderabad, which saw captain KL Rahul score a mature 68 while Deepak Hooda put in another match-winning innings (51 off 33 balls) to rescue the team from a poor start. Lucknow’s bowling attack performed superbly as Jason Holder marked his return with a spell of 3/34 while former DC player Avesh Khan put in a Player of the Match performance with his four-wicket haul of 4/23.

LSG vs DC Team News:

LSG Team News: Marcus Stoinis will be available for selection again after returning from Pakistan where he was part of Australia’s squad. However, it remains to be seen if the management will rush him into the playing XI.

DC Team News: Ricky Ponting is expecting both David Warner and Anrich Nortje to be available for selection for the game against LSG. Mitchell Marsh who is recovering from a hip injury is expected to be back in contention from the game after.

LSG vs DC Pitch Report: The surface at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai provided a high-scoring run fest in the first game where PBKS chased down RCB’s 205/2. The next game was surprisingly a low-scoring thriller which saw RCB chase down KKR’s 128 in the final over. The two games since then have seen RR defend 193/8 against MI and LSG comfortably defend 169/7 against SRH. The pitch has provided something for batters who take their time to settle in while also offering some movement for pacers which should make it an exciting contest.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Thursday, April 7 with the Toss scheduled for 7:00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar

LSG vs DC Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul has been in imperious form, scoring a total of 108 runs in his last two games and can once again be backed to put in another commanding performance. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will not want to be outdone by his opposite number and it will be an interesting contest between the two captains to see who finishes with the most runs.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Deepak Hooda has just 1 wicket this season but has already scored two half-centuries from three games and can be a valuable all-rounder pick. Jason Holder meanwhile scored an unbeaten 8 off just 3 balls before grabbing 3/34 and should be a solid pick.

Top Bowling Picks: Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Yadav come into this game on red-hot form for their franchises. Avesh is fresh from a Player of the Match performance against SRH while Kuldeep has already picked up 4 wickets from 2 games while maintaining a miserly economy rate of just 6.25.

LSG vs DC Probable Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants (Probable XI): KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

Delhi Capitals (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

LSG vs DC Full Team List:

Lucknow Super Giants (Full Squad): KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

Delhi Capitals (Full Squad): Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert. Match starts at 7.30 PM.