IPL 2022 LSG vs DC LIVE cricket score and updates: All eyes on Warner as he returns for Delhi

Match 15 of TATA IPL will see Lucknow Super Giants face Delhi Capitals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. LSG come into this match with a win over SRH in their previous game. DC tasted defeat in their previous fixture as they lost to GT. As LSG and DC are set to face-off, all eyes are on Aussies David Warner and Marcus Stoinis. Warner is set for a return for Delhi Capitals while Stoinis will be making his debut for LSG against his former side. Catch live score and updates from Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals here.