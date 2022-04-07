IPL 2022 LSG vs DC LIVE cricket score and updates: All eyes on Warner as he returns for Delhi

Match 15 of TATA IPL will see Lucknow Super Giants face Delhi Capitals at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. LSG come into this match with a win over SRH in their previous game. DC tasted defeat in their previous fixture as they lost to GT. As LSG and DC are set to face-off, all eyes are on Aussies David Warner and Marcus Stoinis. Warner is set for a return for Delhi Capitals while Stoinis will be making his debut for LSG against his former side. Catch live score and updates from Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals here.
LSG vs DC LIVE updates
DC Team News: Ricky Ponting is expecting both David Warner and Anrich Nortje to be available for selection for the game against LSG. Mitchell Marsh who is recovering from a hip injury is expected to be back in contention from the game after.
LSG vs DC LIVE updates
LSG Team News: Marcus Stoinis will be available for selection again after returning from Pakistan where he was part of Australia’s squad. However, it remains to be seen if the management will rush him into the playing XI.
Before we build-up to tonight's game between LSG and DC, check the fastest fifties in the history of the Indian Premier League. Last evening KKR's Pat Cummins hit the joint fastest fifty in the IPL. He is now alongside LSG captain KL Rahul.
Tonight we shall see David Warner making his return for Delhi Capitals.
Lucknow Super Giants are fifth on the points table with four points. LSG come into this game after a 12-run win over SRH in their previous game. Delhi Capitals on the other hand are seventh on the points table with just two points. They tasted defeat at the hands of GT in their last IPL fixture.
Good evening and a warm welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of IPL 2022. Tonight we shall see Lucknow Super Giants take on Delhi Capitals at Dr. DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.