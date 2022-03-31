LSG vs CSK Match Preview: Jadeja, Rahul look to bounce back after disappointing season openers for Chennai and Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will both look to bounce back from disappointing opening defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season when the two sides clash at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday.

While Ravindra Jadeja saw his first game as captain of a senior team end in a tame six-wicket defeat at the hands Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KL Rahul was at the receiving end of a five-wicket defeat in the ‘battle of debutants’ as Gujarat Titans (GT) got their IPL journey off to a winning start.

Lucknow saw their top-order completely collapse at the Wankhede Stadium after being asked to bat first by GT. Rahul (0), Quinton de Kock (7), Evin Lewis (10) and Manish Pandey (6) all had an evening to forget. However, Deepak Hooda and 22-year-old rising star Ayush Badoni both scored fighting half-centuries to give their team something to defend.

However, a total of just 158 was never going to be enough and despite Dushmanta Chammera’s excellent spell of 2/22, LSG finished on the losing side courtesy of a blistering knock from Rahul Tewatia (40 off 24 balls).

LSG will be looking to improve on their top-order’s batting performance and also tighten their bowling as Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Deepak Hooda all proved to be expensive.

Chennai suffered a similar fate in their opening day defeat to KKR as their top-order of Ruturaj Gaikwad (0), Devon Conway (3), Robin Uthappa (28) and Ambati Rayudu (15) all failed to make a significant impact on the score. Moreover, all-rounder Shivam Dube had another forgettable outing, scoring 3 and conceding 11 from his solitary over.

MS Dhoni’s 38-ball half-century and DJ Bravo’s spell of 3/20 highlighted CSK’s reliance on their ageing stalwarts. The youngsters will need to step up if they wish to retain the title this year. The champions will get a much-needed boost though by the availability of both Moeen Ali and Dwaine Pretorius who missed their opening day defeat.

LSG vs CSK Team News:

LSG Team News: Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers will continue to be unavailable for Lucknow as they are part of West Indies' Test squad against England. Marcus Stoinis, who is part of Australia's squads for the Pakistan tour, will also be missing from action.

CSK Team News: Chennai will be boosted by the availability of both Moeen Ali and Dwayne Pretorius after both players missed their tournament opener. However, Deepak Chahar will continue to be unavailable as he works his way back from a quadriceps injury.

Where to Watch: The matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

LSG vs CSK Pitch Report: The pitch at Brabourne Stadium provides good assistance to both batters as well as bowlers but dew is expected to play a big role as the conditions seem to favour the side batting second. The wetness makes it difficult for the spinners to grip the ball and the faster outfields make life difficult for the fielding team.

LSG vs CSK Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: KL Rahul returned on a ‘Golden Duck’ in his last outing and the LSG captain will be eager to bounce back strong from that disappointment. The opener finished third on the run-scoring charts last season and could be in for a big performance. Despite a short stay at the crease for CSK, Robin Uthappa also looked in good nick and could rake in some runs.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Deepak Hooda did exceptionally well with the bat, scoring 55 in the last game and even picked up a wicket in his spell of 1/31. He was expensive though and will need to tighten up his bowling. Krunal Pandya meanwhile looked in good touch as he raced to 21 off just 13 balls and registered impressive bowling figures of 1/17.

Top Bowling Picks: Dushmantha Chameera looked really good for LSG and could improve on his impressive bowling figures of 2/22 from his last game. Meanwhile, DJ Bravo registered the best figures for CSK with an impressive 3/20 against Kolkata.

LSG vs CSK Probable Playing XIs:

LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande