Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face off at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in match 7 of the 2022 Tata Indian Premier League. Both teams are in search of the first win of the season. CSK lost their first match to Kolkata Knight Riders and LSG lost their first IPL game against Gujarat Titans. Check the live score and update from CSK vs LSG here.
CSK players to watch out for in tonight's LSS vs CSK game:
Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Dwayne Bravo.
LSG Players to watch out for in tonight's LSG vs CSK game:
KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya
Which team is at the top of the IPL points table. Who is the leading run scorer of the season so far? Which bowler has picked the most wicket? Check the IPL 2022 points table, the top-five run scores and the top-five wicket takers for IPL 2022 here.
What to expect from tonight's fixture between LSG and CSK? Which players should make it to your IPL fantasy teams? What are the possible lineups of LSG and CSK? Read the preview to know more.
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 TATA Indian Premier League. Tonight we shall see Chennai Super Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.