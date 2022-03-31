IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK LIVE score: Chennai and Lucknow in search of first win of the season

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Published)
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face off at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in match 7 of the 2022 Tata Indian Premier League. Both teams are in search of the first win of the season. CSK lost their first match to Kolkata Knight Riders and LSG lost their first IPL game against Gujarat Titans. Check the live score and update from CSK vs LSG here.

  • CSK players to watch out for in tonight's LSS vs CSK game: 

    Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali and Dwayne Bravo. 

  • LSG Players to watch out for in tonight's LSG vs CSK game: 

    KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera and Krunal Pandya

  • Which team is at the top of the IPL points table. Who is the leading run scorer of the season so far? Which bowler has picked the most wicket? Check the IPL 2022 points table, the top-five run scores and the top-five wicket takers for IPL 2022 here. 

  • IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated after RCB vs KKR game; check Orange Cap, Purple Cap list here
    The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature 10 teams for the first time after 2011. Following a similar format, each participating team will be playing a total of 14 matches -…
    www.cnbctv18.com

  • What to expect from tonight's fixture between LSG and CSK? Which players should make it to your IPL fantasy teams? What are the possible lineups of LSG and CSK? Read the preview to know more. 

  • LSG vs CSK Match Preview: Jadeja, Rahul look to bounce back after disappointing season openers for Chennai and Lucknow
    IPL 2022: While Jadeja saw his first game as captain of a senior team, end in a tame 6-wicket defeat by KKR. KL Rahul was at the receiving end of a 5-wicket defeat in the ‘battle of debutants’ as GT…
    www.cnbctv18.com

  • Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 TATA Indian Premier League. Tonight we shall see Chennai Super Kings taking on Lucknow Super Giants at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. 

LSG
Possible XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan
 
CSK Possible XI:
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande
