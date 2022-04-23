IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated after RR vs DC match; check Orange Cap, Purple Cap list here

The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature 10 teams for the first time after 2011. Following a similar format, each participating team will be playing a total of 14 matches - twice against five teams and once against four other teams. The top four teams on the IPL 2022 points table at the end of the league stage will qualify for the Playoffs stage. The IPL standings are decided on the number of points each team has. If more than one team is tied with the same number of points, the ‘Net Run Rate’ (NRR) is taken into consideration. Standings are updated with the completion of each match.

The 34th match of TATA IPL 2022 saw Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals to move to the top of the points table. Delhi Capitals are sixth on the points tally.
Check the complete IPL 2022 schedule here. Below is the updated points table.
TeamsMatches PlayedWinsLossesPoints NRR
RR75210+0.432
GT65110+0.395
RCB75210+0.251
LSG7438+0.124
SRH6428-0.077
DC7346+0.715
KKR7346+0.160
PBKS7346-0.562
CSK7255-0.534
MI7070-0.892
 
Check the top-five leading run-scorers of IPL 2022. The player with the most runs in a season wins the prestigious Orange Cap
PlayerTeamMatchesRunsHighestAverageStrike Rate100s50s
Jos ButtlerRR749111681.83161.5132
KL RahulLSG7265103*44.16141.7111
Prithvi ShawDC72546136.28164.9302
Faf du PlessisRCB72509635.71132.2702
Hardik PandyaGT624187*80.33138.5002
Check top-five leading wicket-takers of IPL 2022. The player with most wickets at the end of the season wins the Purple Cap. 
PlayerTeamMatchesWicketsBest Bowling AverageStrike Rate4w/5w
Yuzvendra Chahal RR7185/4011.337.281/1
Kuldeep YadavDC7134/3517.388.471/-
T NatrajanSRH6123/3717.338.66-/-
Dwayne BravoCSK7123/2018.088.45-/-
Khaleel AhmedDC6113/2517.277.91-/-
 
