IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated after RR vs DC match; check Orange Cap, Purple Cap list here

The 34th match of TATA IPL 2022 saw Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals to move to the top of the points table. Delhi Capitals are sixth on the points tally.

Below is the updated points table.

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Points NRR RR 7 5 2 10 +0.432 GT 6 5 1 10 +0.395 RCB 7 5 2 10 +0.251 LSG 7 4 3 8 +0.124 SRH 6 4 2 8 -0.077 DC 7 3 4 6 +0.715 KKR 7 3 4 6 +0.160 PBKS 7 3 4 6 -0.562 CSK 7 2 5 5 -0.534 MI 7 0 7 0 -0.892

Check the top-five leading run-scorers of IPL 2022. The player with the most runs in a season wins the prestigious Orange Cap

Player Team Matches Runs Highest Average Strike Rate 100s 50s Jos Buttler RR 7 491 116 81.83 161.51 3 2 KL Rahul LSG 7 265 103* 44.16 141.71 1 1 Prithvi Shaw DC 7 254 61 36.28 164.93 0 2 Faf du Plessis RCB 7 250 96 35.71 132.27 0 2 Hardik Pandya GT 6 241 87* 80.33 138.50 0 2

Check top-five leading wicket-takers of IPL 2022. The player with most wickets at the end of the season wins the Purple Cap.