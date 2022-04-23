IPL 2022 Points Table: Updated after RR vs DC match; check Orange Cap, Purple Cap list here

The 34th match of TATA IPL 2022 saw Rajasthan Royals face Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals to move to the top of the points table. Delhi Capitals are sixth on the points tally.
Check the complete IPL 2022 schedule here. Below is the updated points table.
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|NRR
|RR
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.432
|GT
|6
|5
|1
|10
|+0.395
|RCB
|7
|5
|2
|10
|+0.251
|LSG
|7
|4
|3
|8
|+0.124
|SRH
|6
|4
|2
|8
|-0.077
|DC
|7
|3
|4
|6
|+0.715
|KKR
|7
|3
|4
|6
|+0.160
|PBKS
|7
|3
|4
|6
|-0.562
|CSK
|7
|2
|5
|5
|-0.534
|MI
|7
|0
|7
|0
|-0.892
Check the top-five leading run-scorers of IPL 2022. The player with the most runs in a season wins the prestigious Orange Cap
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100s
|50s
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|7
|491
|116
|81.83
|161.51
|3
|2
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|7
|265
|103*
|44.16
|141.71
|1
|1
|Prithvi Shaw
|DC
|7
|254
|61
|36.28
|164.93
|0
|2
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|7
|250
|96
|35.71
|132.27
|0
|2
|Hardik Pandya
|GT
|6
|241
|87*
|80.33
|138.50
|0
|2
Check top-five leading wicket-takers of IPL 2022. The player with most wickets at the end of the season wins the Purple Cap.
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Best Bowling
|Average
|Strike Rate
|4w/5w
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|7
|18
|5/40
|11.33
|7.28
|1/1
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|7
|13
|4/35
|17.38
|8.47
|1/-
|T Natrajan
|SRH
|6
|12
|3/37
|17.33
|8.66
|-/-
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|7
|12
|3/20
|18.08
|8.45
|-/-
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|6
|11
|3/25
|17.27
|7.91
|-/-