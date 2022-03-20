IPL 2022: KL Rahul is my favourite captain, says KKR's new skipper Shreyas Iyer

By PTI  IST (Published)
"He's got a very calm demeanour and his on-field decision making is very instinctive. I really enjoyed playing under him." Iyer has said.

India batter and IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders' new skipper Shreyas Iyer has lavished praise on national team-mate KL Rahul, saying his "calm demeanour" and "instinctive" on-field decision-making ability makes him his favourite captain. Iyer played under Rahul during the ODI series in South Africa earlier this year and he was effusive in his praise for his leadership skills.
"It was nice to play under him. Firstly, he is an outstanding player. The confidence he carries on the field and in the team meetings, the support that he provides to the players it great," Iyer said on Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse. "He's got a very calm demeanour and his on-field decision making is very instinctive. I really enjoyed playing under him." Iyer had bowled three overs for 21 runs after KL Rahul had handed him the opportunity to roll his arms in the third ODI in South Africa.
"Also, he gave me three overs of bowling, which none of the captains previously had done. So yeah, he's my favourite captain!, Iyer quipped. Rahul, who was leading Punjab Kings till last year, will captain Lucknow Supergiants this IPL season beginning on March 26.
