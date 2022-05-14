Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) need to find an answer to their recent slump as they battle to keep their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season alive against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, Pune on Saturday, May 14.

SRH have 10 points from 11 games and need to win all their remaining fixtures to break into the top four on the IPL 2022 Points Table while KKR still have a faint chance of qualifying but are way down in eighth spot.

The last time these two sides met this season, it was SRH who put in a dominant performance to seal a 7-wicket victory . Nitish Rana (54 off 36 balls), Andre Russell (49 not-out off 25 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (28) were the only batters to get to double-figures as T Natarajan (3/37) and Umran Malik (2/27) starred with KKR only managing 175/8.

Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37 balls) and Aiden Markram (68 not-out off 36 balls) helped SRH chased down the total in double-quick time with 13 balls to spare.

However, SRH are in woeful form off late, as injuries to their leading bowlers Washington Sundar and T Natarajan and loss of form for Umran Malik and Marco Jansen has seen them suffer.

Captain Kane Williamson has also struggled to score while his opening partner Abhishek Sharma has scores of 0 and 7 in the last two games. SRH’s latest outing was a massive 67-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Umran gave away 25 runs in just 2 overs while debutant Fazalhaq Farooqi (0/47) and Kartik Tyagi (1/42) were similarly expensive with RCB posted 192/3. Tripathi (58 off 37 balls) was the only batter to show some fight as SRH managed just 125 before being bundled out.

KKR meanwhile come into this game on the back of an impressive 52-run victory over Mumbai Indians . Venkatesh Iyer (43) and Nitish Rana (43) scored quick runs but it was Jasprit Bumrah’s night as the MI pacer recorded his best-ever IPL figures of 5/10 to restrict KKR to just 165/9.

However, KKR battled hard for the win as Pat Cummins (2/22) and Andre Russell (2/22) bowled impressive spells and the Knight Riders were sharp in the field, getting three batters Run Out, as MI were bowled out for just 113.

RCB's defeat against Punjab mean KKR still have a mathematical chance of making the playoffs and they'll be keen for a win to ensure they're still in the race.

KKR vs SRH Team News:

KKR Team News: Pat Cummins was impressive in the last game but will now miss KKR’s remaining matches. The Australian pacer has suffered a minor hip injury and has headed back home to recover. Kolkata’s leading wicket-taker Umesh Yadav missed the previous game due to a calf injury and it remains to be seen if he’s fit for this game.

SRH Team News: Washington Sundar injured his bowling hand for a second time this season on May 1 and is yet to return to action. T Natarajan has missed the last two games with a niggle and there’s no timeframe for his return either.

KKR vs SRH Pitch Report: The last game at the MCA Stadium, Pune was a low-scoring encounter with Gujarat posting just 144/4 and Lucknow being bowled out for 82 runs. A total around the 170-run mark should be challenging to chase down. The last six games at the venue have all been won by the team batting first so the captains will have that in mind.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Saturday, May 14, with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

KKR vs SRH Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Shreyas Iyer has been in decent form this season for KKR and is their leading scorer with 336 runs from 12 games. Rahul Tripathi has been consistently delivering for SRH and has 308 runs from 11 games this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell has been making a habit of picking up wickets in limited spells and has 14 wickets to his name along with 281 runs with the bat. Sunil Narine has been bowling superbly all season and can also be backed to add a few quick runs if the team needs him to bat.

Top Bowling Picks: Tim Southee was impressive in the last game and can be backed to add to his tally of 14 wickets from 12 games. Umran Malik has conceded 125 runs while going wicketless since his impressive 5/25 against Gujarat. The speedster will be hurting and keen to start contributing with wickets again especially in the absence of leading wicket-taker T Natarajan.

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders (Predicted XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Varun Chakravarthy.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Marco Jansen and Umran Malik.

KKR vs SRH Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (C), Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings and Sheldon Jackson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.