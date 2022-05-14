IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: Umran Malik picks a wicket on his return, sends back Nitish Rana

  • Home>
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Updated)
Match 61 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Catch LIVE score and updates from KKR vs SRH here.

  • After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 63/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 27 , Nitish Rana 25)

  • IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: KKR 63/1 after 7 overs.

    Bowling change. Washington Sundar comes into the attack. 
     
    Ball 1. Fuller delivery on off and middle stump. Rahane punches the ball back to Sundar.
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane goes for a wild slog but the ball takes an inside edge and then raps on the pads. 
     
    Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane chips the ball over covers and takes a single. 
     
    Ball 4. Slow fullish delivery on off stump. Rahane drives the ball to deep square-leg for one. 
     
    Ball 5. SIX! Good length delivery around off stump. Ajinkya Rahane shuffles to the off side and muscles the ball over Jansen at long-on and gets a maximum. 
     
    Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane plays a reverse hit and guides the ball to the fielder at backward point. 
     
     

  • After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 55/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 20 , Nitish Rana 24)

  • IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: KKR 55/1 after 6 overs.

    Jansen to bowl his third over. 
     
    Ball 1. SIX! Jansen bowls full on off stump. Ajinkya Rahane plays an inside-oout shot and hits the ball straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on leg stump. Rahane works the ball behind square on the leg side for two runs. 
     
    Ball 3. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Ajinkya Rahane runs the ball down to third-man for a single. 
     
    Ball 4. SIX! Slow short delivery wide of off stump. Nitish Rana makes room and helps the ball over third-man for a maximum. 
     
    Ball 5. Slow good length delivery wide of off stump. Rana slashes the ball through backward point for a single. 
     
    Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane helps the ball to square-leg for one. 
     

  • After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 38/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 10 , Nitish Rana 17)

  • IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: KKR 38/1 after 5 overs.

    Bowling change. T Natrajan comes into the attack. 
     
    Ball 1. FOUR! SHOT! Natrajan starts off with a fuller delivery on off stump. Nitish Rana hammers the ball down to long-off for a boundary. 
     
    Ball 2. SIX! Another fuller delivery on off and middle stump. Nitish Rana whacks the ball and sends it flying over long-on for a maximum. 
     
    Ball 3. OH! Good length delivery just wide of off stump. Rana looks to push the ball but the ball swings away and beats the outside edge of the bat. 
     
    Ball 4. SIX! Slightly short delivery on middle and leg stump. Nitish Rana flicks the ball and sends it soaring over fine-leg for the second six of the over. 
     
    Ball 5. Fullish delivery on off stump. Rana flicks the ball to deep square and takes a run. 
     
    Ball 6. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Rahane nudges the ball behind square on the leg side for an easy single. 

  • After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 20/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 9 , Nitish Rana 0)

  • IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: KKR 20/1 after 4 overs.

    Marco Jansen to bowl his second over. 
     
    Ball 1. Fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. Ajinkya Rahane flicks the ball to mid-on and completes a run. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Rana dabs the ball to backward point. 
     
    Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Nitish Rana defends the ball into the covers. 
     
    Ball 4. Good length delivery on off stump. Rana taps the ball to backward point. 
     
    Ball 5. Slow fuller delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball raps on the pads and moves to the leg side and Rana sneaks in a single. 
     
    Ball 6. OH! BEATEN! Good length delivery on middle and off stump. Rahane looks to drive the ball. The ball swings away and flies past the outside edge of the bat. 
     

  • After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 18/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 8 , Nitish Rana 0)

  • IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: KKR 18/1 after 3 overs.

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl his second over. 
     
    Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Ajinkya Rahane drives the ball straight back to Bhuvneshwar. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane defends the ball into the covers. 
     
    Ball 3. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Rahane clips the ball to the leg side. 
     
    Ball 4. Slow good length delivery on off stump. Rahane pushes the ball to mid-off and takes a quick single. 
     
    Ball 5. Good length delivery just wide of off stump. Nitish Rana leaves the ball for the keeper. 
     
    Ball 6. Good length delivery around off stump. Rana again lets the ball go to the wicketkeeper. 

  • After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 17/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 7 , )

  • IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: KKR 17/1 after 2 overs.

    Marco Jansen to bowl from the other end.  

    Ball 1. Good length delivery on off stump. Venkatesh Iyer pushes the ball to the fielder at mid-off. 
     
    Ball 2. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Iyer clips the ball to mid-on and takes a quick single.
     
    Ball 3. SIX! Jansen bowls a short delivery on leg stump. Rahane swings his bat and smashes the ball hard to send it flying over fine-leg for the first six of the day. 
     
    Ball 4. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane defends the ball into the covers. 
     
    Ball 5. Good length delivery just wide of off stump. Rahane works the ball behind the wickets and takes a quick single. 
     
    Ball 6. OUT! BOWLED! Good length delivery close to off stump. Venkatesh Iyer looks to cut the ball but the ball is too close to him. The ball takes an inside edge of the bat and goes behind to hit the stumps. 
     
    Venkatesh Iyer b Marco Jansen 7(6) [4s-1]
     
     

  • After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 9/0 ( Venkatesh Iyer 6 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)

  • IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: KKR 9/0 after 1 over. 

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over of the match. Venkatesh Iyer has the strike. 

    Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on leg stump. Venkatesh Iyer works the ball to fine-leg and takes a single. 

    Ball 2. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Ajinkya Rahane looks to cut but the ball swings away and beats the edge of the bat. 

    Ball 2. WIDE! Good length delivery wide outside the line of off stump. The ball swings away from Rahane. 

    Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane offers a solid front foot defensive shot. 

    Ball 4. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball brushes the pads and moves behind square on the leg side for a single. 

    Ball 5. FOUR! Good length delivery on off stump. Iyer punches the ball down to long-off and gets the first boundary of the match. 

    Ball 5. WIDE! Back of the length delivery fired down the leg side. 

    Ball 6.  Good length delivery wide of off stump. Venkatesh Iyer flashes his blade. The ball takes a thick inside edge and moves past the stumps down to fine-leg for a single. 

  • Right then! The action is about to begin. The players and the umpires have taken the field. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer to open the innings for KKR

  • Teams:

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

    Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

  • Shreyas Iyer, KKR captain: We will bat first here. If you see the record here, teams batting first have done well and batting first also suits us. Forced to make changes this time. Pat is injured, so Umesh comes in and Sheldon Jackson comes in for Sam. We came to the core strength we started with and we got a good start.

    Kane WIlliamson, SRH captain: We have played on this surface the other day and we were looking to bat as well. Natarajan and Washington are back. Jansen is back in for Farooqi as well.We haven't been quite at our best in the last few games. So we want to turn that around.

  • Toss

    KKR captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and opts to bat first. 

  • Pitch report: We are down to the final game in Pune. It started off with 210 scored, but in the last few games we have seen the run rate come down. From 9.2 it came down to 6.1 in the last game. Balls per boundary has also gone up. There is a fair bit of grass and looks live and green to me. It is firm as well. There will be something for the pacers. This pitch is rolled on nicely, so it might not grip as much. But it seems to me that the batters will have the last laugh here in Pune.

  • KKR vs SRH Top Fantasy League Picks:

    Top Batting Picks: Shreyas Iyer has been in decent form this season for KKR and is their leading scorer with 336 runs from 12 games. Rahul Tripathi has been consistently delivering for SRH and has 308 runs from 11 games this season.

    Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell has been making a habit of picking up wickets in limited spells and has 14 wickets to his name along with 281 runs with the bat. Sunil Narine has been bowling superbly all season and can also be backed to add a few quick runs if the team needs him to bat.

    Top Bowling Picks: Tim Southee was impressive in the last game and can be backed to add to his tally of 14 wickets from 12 games. Umran Malik has conceded 125 runs while going wicketless since his impressive 5/25 against Gujarat. The speedster will be hurting and keen to start contributing with wickets again especially in the absence of leading wicket-taker T Natarajan.

  • KKR vs SRH Team News:

    KKR Team News: Pat Cummins was impressive in the last game but will now miss KKR’s remaining matches. The Australian pacer has suffered a minor hip injury and has headed back home to recover. Kolkata’s leading wicket-taker Umesh Yadav missed the previous game due to a calf injury and it remains to be seen if he’s fit for this game.

    SRH Team News: Washington Sundar injured his bowling hand for a second time this season on May 1 and is yet to return to action. T Natarajan has missed the last two games with a niggle and there’s no timeframe for his return either.

  • KKR vs SRH players to watch out for

    KKR players to watch-out for

    Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell

    SRH players to watch-out for

    Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik

  • KKR vs SRH last five games: 

    SRH beat KKR by 7 wickets

    KKR beat SRH by 6 wickets

    KKR beat SRH by 10 runs

    Match Tied (KKR beat SRH in the Super Over)

    KKR beat SRH by 7 wickets

  • KKR vs SRH Head to Head

    Matches played: 22

    KKR wins: 14

    SRH wins: 8

  • Read the story of the reverse fixture between KKR and SRH below. 

  • Tonight's game between KKR and SRH is the second game of the season between the two teams. The last time these two sides met this season, it was SRH who put in a dominant performance to seal a 7-wicket victory. Nitish Rana (54 off 36 balls), Andre Russell (49 not-out off 25 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (28) were the only batters to get to double-figures as T Natarajan (3/37) and Umran Malik (2/27) starred with KKR only managing 175/8.

  • In case you missed all the action of that game between KKR and MI, read the match report from that day to get yourself up to speed! 

  • KKR on the other hand will be upbeat as they tasted success as they beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in their previous league game. 

KKR Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson/Sam Billings(w), Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik
First Published:  IST
