IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: Umran Malik picks a wicket on his return, sends back Nitish Rana

Match 61 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Catch LIVE score and updates from KKR vs SRH here.
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 63/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 27 , Nitish Rana 25)
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 55/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 20 , Nitish Rana 24)
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 38/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 10 , Nitish Rana 17)
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 20/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 9 , Nitish Rana 0)
After 3 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 18/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 8 , Nitish Rana 0)
After 2 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 17/1 ( Ajinkya Rahane 7 , )
Marco Jansen to bowl from the other end.
After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 9/0 ( Venkatesh Iyer 6 , Ajinkya Rahane 0)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to bowl the first over of the match. Venkatesh Iyer has the strike.
Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on leg stump. Venkatesh Iyer works the ball to fine-leg and takes a single.
Ball 2. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Ajinkya Rahane looks to cut but the ball swings away and beats the edge of the bat.
Ball 2. WIDE! Good length delivery wide outside the line of off stump. The ball swings away from Rahane.
Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane offers a solid front foot defensive shot.
Ball 4. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball brushes the pads and moves behind square on the leg side for a single.
Ball 5. FOUR! Good length delivery on off stump. Iyer punches the ball down to long-off and gets the first boundary of the match.
Ball 5. WIDE! Back of the length delivery fired down the leg side.
Ball 6. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Venkatesh Iyer flashes his blade. The ball takes a thick inside edge and moves past the stumps down to fine-leg for a single.
Right then! The action is about to begin. The players and the umpires have taken the field. Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer to open the innings for KKR
Teams:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Shreyas Iyer, KKR captain: We will bat first here. If you see the record here, teams batting first have done well and batting first also suits us. Forced to make changes this time. Pat is injured, so Umesh comes in and Sheldon Jackson comes in for Sam. We came to the core strength we started with and we got a good start.
Kane WIlliamson, SRH captain: We have played on this surface the other day and we were looking to bat as well. Natarajan and Washington are back. Jansen is back in for Farooqi as well.We haven't been quite at our best in the last few games. So we want to turn that around.
Toss:
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and opts to bat first.
Pitch report: We are down to the final game in Pune. It started off with 210 scored, but in the last few games we have seen the run rate come down. From 9.2 it came down to 6.1 in the last game. Balls per boundary has also gone up. There is a fair bit of grass and looks live and green to me. It is firm as well. There will be something for the pacers. This pitch is rolled on nicely, so it might not grip as much. But it seems to me that the batters will have the last laugh here in Pune.
KKR vs SRH Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Batting Picks: Shreyas Iyer has been in decent form this season for KKR and is their leading scorer with 336 runs from 12 games. Rahul Tripathi has been consistently delivering for SRH and has 308 runs from 11 games this season.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell has been making a habit of picking up wickets in limited spells and has 14 wickets to his name along with 281 runs with the bat. Sunil Narine has been bowling superbly all season and can also be backed to add a few quick runs if the team needs him to bat.
Top Bowling Picks: Tim Southee was impressive in the last game and can be backed to add to his tally of 14 wickets from 12 games. Umran Malik has conceded 125 runs while going wicketless since his impressive 5/25 against Gujarat. The speedster will be hurting and keen to start contributing with wickets again especially in the absence of leading wicket-taker T Natarajan.
KKR vs SRH Team News:
KKR Team News: Pat Cummins was impressive in the last game but will now miss KKR’s remaining matches. The Australian pacer has suffered a minor hip injury and has headed back home to recover. Kolkata’s leading wicket-taker Umesh Yadav missed the previous game due to a calf injury and it remains to be seen if he’s fit for this game.
SRH Team News: Washington Sundar injured his bowling hand for a second time this season on May 1 and is yet to return to action. T Natarajan has missed the last two games with a niggle and there’s no timeframe for his return either.
KKR vs SRH players to watch out for
KKR players to watch-out for
Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Umesh Yadav and Andre Russell
SRH players to watch-out for
Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Umran Malik
KKR vs SRH last five games:
SRH beat KKR by 7 wickets
KKR beat SRH by 6 wickets
KKR beat SRH by 10 runs
Match Tied (KKR beat SRH in the Super Over)
KKR beat SRH by 7 wickets
KKR vs SRH Head to Head
Matches played: 22
KKR wins: 14
SRH wins: 8
Tonight's game between KKR and SRH is the second game of the season between the two teams. The last time these two sides met this season, it was SRH who put in a dominant performance to seal a 7-wicket victory. Nitish Rana (54 off 36 balls), Andre Russell (49 not-out off 25 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (28) were the only batters to get to double-figures as T Natarajan (3/37) and Umran Malik (2/27) starred with KKR only managing 175/8.
KKR on the other hand will be upbeat as they tasted success as they beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in their previous league game.