IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: Umran Malik picks a wicket on his return, sends back Nitish Rana

IPL 2022 KKR vs SRH LIVE score: KKR 63/1 after 7 overs.

Bowling change. Washington Sundar comes into the attack.

Ball 1. Fuller delivery on off and middle stump. Rahane punches the ball back to Sundar.

Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane goes for a wild slog but the ball takes an inside edge and then raps on the pads.

Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane chips the ball over covers and takes a single.

Ball 4. Slow fullish delivery on off stump. Rahane drives the ball to deep square-leg for one.

Ball 5. SIX! Good length delivery around off stump. Ajinkya Rahane shuffles to the off side and muscles the ball over Jansen at long-on and gets a maximum.

Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahane plays a reverse hit and guides the ball to the fielder at backward point.