IPL 2022: KKR vs RR LIVE score: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders look to bounce back against in-form Rajasthan Royals

By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Published)
Match 47 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Catch live score and updates from KKR vs RR here.

  • Needless to say that tonight's match between KKR and RR is very important for KKR. A win for KKR will keep their playoff hopes alive. But a loss in tonight's fixture for KKR would nearly end their chances for a playoff spot! 

  • RR are enjoying their life in IPL 2022 and  the team sits pretty on the third spot on the IPL points table after winning six of the nine games. They come into this match on the back of a 5-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians. 

  • KKR are at the seventh spot on the IPL points table. The Shreyas Iyer led side has managed just three wins in the nine games they have played so far in the season. Kolkata Knight Riders are on a streak of five straight losses and their most recent loss came up against Delhi Capitals when the team lost the match by 4 wickets. 

  • Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 TATA Indian Premier League. Tonight in match 47 of IPL 2022 we shall see Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium. 

KKR Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Baba Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana
 
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
