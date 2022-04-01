IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS LIVE score update: Kolkata win toss and opt to bowl, Rabada debuts for Punjab

KKR vs PBKS Pitch Report:

"Games are coming thick and fast here, already the third game in Wankhede and the truth is it has not been easy to bat on. The first pitch had some spongy bounce and it was not easy for batters to get on top of the bounce. Pitch number 2 had a nice tinge of grass, there was a little bit of swing and lateral movement, all of that was making it difficult for the batters. This (today's pitch), I am not going to say it is a belter. But it is a very good looking pitch and there will be good balance between bat and ball. There is little grass and it is harder for the ball to get stuck into the surface. I still think it is going to move around, we will get some movement but it is not going to be as tricky in the powerplay," says Nick Knight in his pitch report.