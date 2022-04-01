IPL 2022, KKR vs PBKS LIVE score update: Kolkata win toss and opt to bowl, Rabada debuts for Punjab

Match 8 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Kolkata Knight Riders take on Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Shreyas Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders are looking to get back to winning ways after a loss against RCB in their previous match. Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings are high on confidence after they defeated RCB in their first match of the season. Check the live score and updates from KKR vs PBKS at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai here.
Right then! The two umpires make their way to the middle. They are followed by the KKR players. And out come Mayank Agarwal along with Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings for PBKS
Teams:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Raj Bawa, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar Kolkata
Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Toss:
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
KKR vs PBKS Pitch Report:
"Games are coming thick and fast here, already the third game in Wankhede and the truth is it has not been easy to bat on. The first pitch had some spongy bounce and it was not easy for batters to get on top of the bounce. Pitch number 2 had a nice tinge of grass, there was a little bit of swing and lateral movement, all of that was making it difficult for the batters. This (today's pitch), I am not going to say it is a belter. But it is a very good looking pitch and there will be good balance between bat and ball. There is little grass and it is harder for the ball to get stuck into the surface. I still think it is going to move around, we will get some movement but it is not going to be as tricky in the powerplay," says Nick Knight in his pitch report.
PBKS players to watch out for in tonight's KKR vs PBKS game
Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Aarshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar
KKR players to watch out for in tonight's KKR vs PBKS game
Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy
Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the IPL 2022. After last night's fixture between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, tonight we shall see Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders facing Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings ar Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.