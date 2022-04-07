IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Report: Cummins smashes joint-fastest IPL fifty to fire Kolkata to the top and relegate Mumbai to third consecutive defeat

Pat Cummins walked out to bat when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost their ‘run-machine’ Andre Russell, at the start of the 14th over and still needed 61 off 41 balls to overturn Mumbai Indians’ (MI) first innings score of 161/4 at the MCA Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, April 6.

What then conspired was something no cricket expert, even in their wildest dreams could have foreseen. The Australian Test Captain, playing his first IPL game of the season, sent KKR soaring to the top of the Points Table with a stunning knock to seal a 5-wicket win with 24 balls to spare.

Cummins (56* off 15 balls) walked out and hit back-to-back boundaries against both Tymal Mills and Jasprit Bumrah before unleashing hell against his compatriot Daniel Sams in the 16th over.

He showed absolutely no mercy as he smacked 6, 4, 6 and 6 off the first 4 balls from Sams. A rattled Sam then sent down a high full toss which Cummins swatted towards long-off where Suryakumar Yadav took an excellent catch at the boundary, throwing the ball back into the ground before regaining composure to complete the take.

However, the Umpire rightly signalled a no-ball for height leaving Cummins batting on 46 off 13 balls. The Australian then pulled the slower delivery through midwicket for four runs to bring up his half-century off just 14 balls, matching KL Rahul’s record for fastest IPL fifty set in 2018.

Cummins though wasn’t done yet as he sent the final delivery flying back over the bowler’s head, taking a total of 35 runs from the over to wrap up the victory in style and condemn five-time champions MI to their third defeat on the trot.

The innings from the Australian looked ridiculously easy when compared to the struggles other batters faced from the surface. Venkatesh Iyer scored an unbeaten 50 off 41 balls to get his tournament up and running and anchored the innings impressively from the other end.

KKR’s run-chase got off to an unceremonious start as Ajinkya Rahane (7) departed in the 5th over when looking to pull against Tymal Mills. Shreyas Iyer (10) then walked out and hit a couple of boundaries but was dismissed in the next over when he mistimed a shot against Sams.

Billings (17) and Rana (8) departed in quick succession, both falling to spinner Murugan Ashwin (2/25) and Andre Russell (11) hit a couple of boundaries against Bumrah before falling on the 1st ball of the 14th over against Mills (2/38) and handing over the reins to Cummins to carry Kolkata to what still looked like an unlikely victory at that stage.

Early in the game, Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and chose to bowl. Both teams made two changes as Cummins and Rasikh Salam came in for KKR while Suryakumar and the young Dewald Brevis were brought into the playing XI for Mumbai.

Umesh Yadav continued his wicket-taking form inside the powerplay as he struck in the 3rd over to send back Rohit Sharma (3) who sliced a short delivery high behind for the keeper to collect.

18-year-old Dewald Brevis then came on for his IPL debut and the South African youngster didn’t take long to show why he’s earned the nickname ‘Baby AB’. Brevis slammed Salam, who was making his KKR debut, for a four on the 2nd delivery he faced and followed it up with a boundary against Umesh before smashing Cummins for a six to race to 21 off 12 balls.

Brevis connected with another powerful slog-sweep to deposit Varun Chakravarthy’s 1st delivery over the fence in the 8th over but the spinner had the last laugh. Chakravarthy sent down a much-slower delivery and Brevis (29 off 19 balls) charged out but was beaten with Billings whipping off the bails in a flash.

Ishan Kishan (14 off 21 balls) who has been in red-hot form this season, struggled to get going and was finally dismissed by Cummins in the 11th over to leave MI in a spot of bother at 55/3.

Suryakumar Yadav, playing his first match of the season after returning from injury, and Tilak Varma then stitched together an 83-run partnership off just 49 balls to help Mumbai recover. Both batters went hammer and tongs against the KKR bowling and Suryakumar marked his return with a half-century off just 34 balls.

Suryakumar (52 off 36 balls) was dismissed by Cummins (2/49) in the final over but Kieron Pollard walked out and smashed an unbeaten 22 off just 5 deliveries and alongside Tilak Varma (38* off 27 balls) helped Mumbai post a challenging total of 161/4.