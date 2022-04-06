IPL 2022 KKR vs MI match preview: Confident Kolkata look to inflict further misery on misfiring Mumbai

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have seen off the defending champions already this season and will now have their sights trained on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) when the two sides clash in match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, April 5.

KKR got their season up and running with a dominant six-wicket win over the champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their tournament opener and then suffered a stutter in a low-scoring thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side bounced back in style as they dismantled Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last outing.

MI meanwhile have made another slow start to the campaign as they’re yet to make a mark on the points table after back-to-back defeats. Rohit Sharma saw his team put in a meek performance in their tournament opener as they lost to Delhi Capitals (DC). They were then second-best against a rampant Rajasthan Royals (RR) with centurion Jos Buttler batting MI out of the contest.

Kolkata will be buoyed by the return to form of the big-hitting Andre Russell who smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 31 balls in their win against Punjab. Umesh Yadav has also been in spectacular form, consistently picking wickets in the powerplay and taking his tally up to 8 wickets from just 3 game this season.

KKR could also welcome back Australian Test captain Pat Cummins into the playing XI after the speedster returned to the franchise post international duty. His inclusion will require a shuffle in the line-up and it seems likely that Sam Billings and Shivam Mavi could make way for Pat Cummins and Sheldon Jackson to return to the playing XI.

MI will be encouraged by Jasprit Bumrah opening his account this season with a 3/17 against RR. Tilak Varma has also provided another bright spark with the youngster scoring his maiden IPL fifty in the last match. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has started the season superbly with knocks of 54 and an unbeaten 81 in his last two games.

However, the record winners of the tournament will be worried about their middle-order which has looked fragile without Suryakumar Yadav and with Kieron Pollard yet to get going. Yadav has joined the team camp after recovering from a finger injury but Rohit has resisted the temptation to rush him straight back into the lineup.

The MI skipper might reconsider that decision especially in the likely scenario of his team needing to either score or chase down a big total when they go up against a confident KKR team. Basil Thampi has also proved extremely expensive and could make way for Jaydev Unadkat as MI look to freshen up the team.

KKR vs MI Team News:

KKR Team News: Pat Cummins is expected to be available for selection after completing his mandatory quarantine. However, Aaron Finch is still unavailable due to international duty.

MI Team News: Jofra Archer will miss the entire season due to his elbow injury and while Suryakumar Yadav is back with the team, it remains to be seen if he will be picked to feature against KKR.

KKR vs MI Pitch Report: The two games at this venue so far have both been won by the team batting first which has been quite contrary to the overall trend this season. Gujarat Titans defended 171/6 in the last game while Rajasthan Royals comfortably saw off Hyderabad after scoring 210/6 in the previous tie. It remains a good surface to bat on and despite the dew factor the captains might be eager to walk out and set a big total to create pressure.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday, April 6 with the Toss scheduled for 7:00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar

KKR vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Ishan Kishan has made a blistering start to this campaign and with 135 runs from 2 matches, he can be backed to once again be among the top run-scorers. Ajinkya Rahane has also looked in good nick batting at the top of the order and could be a reliable option.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell put in a big performance with the bat in the last game and will be key to the team’s chances in this game. He is also now expected to only put in a couple of overs when bowling which also works to his advantage. Sunil Narine has also been in good form and can be expected to contribute in both departments.

Top Bowling Picks: Jasprit Bumrah returned to form with a lethal spell of 3/17 in the last game and will be key to MI’s fortunes in this game. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav’s fine start to the season has seen him take top-spot on the bowler’s charts after 8 wickets from 3 games.

KKR vs MI Predicted Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sheldon Jackson (WK), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins.

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tiilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Jaydev Unadkat.