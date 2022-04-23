IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Report: Andre Russell's blitz in vain as Gujarat edge Kolkata in final over thriller at Brabourne

Alzarri Joseph boldly defended 18 runs in the final over to hand Gujarat Titans (GT) a hard-earned victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, April 23.

The victory sends Gujarat right to the summit of the IPL 2022 Points Table with six wins out of seven games while condemning Kolkata to their fourth consecutive defeat.

After opting to bat, Hardik Pandya (67) led from the front as he scored his third fifty on the trot to power GT to 156/9. Gujarat then put in a fine bowling display to leave Kolkata needing 18 runs from the final over.

However, a rampaging Andre Russell thumped Joseph for a massive six off the first ball to give KKR some hope. But, Joseph responded in style and was helped by Lockie Ferguson who took a fine catch when running towards the boundary at fine leg to get rid of Russell (48 off 25 balls) off the next ball.

Joseph then kept both Umesh Yadav (15) and Tim Southee (1) at bay to seal a thrilling 8-run victory and power GT to the top of the Points Table..

KKR’s run-chase got off to a poor start as Sam Billings (4) was bounced out by Mohammed Shami in the first over. Shami then returned to get rid of the other opener as Sunil Narine (5) pulled the short delivery straight to fine leg.

Lockie Ferguson then entered the attack and struck with his second delivery to get Nitish Rana (2) caught behind in the 5th over as KKR could only limp to 34/3 in the powerplay.

It got worse for the Knight Riders as captain Shreyas Iyer (12) handed Saha his third catch behind the wickets when he edged Yash Dayal’s short delivery in the 7th over. Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer then finally steadied KKR with a gritty 45-run partnership off 36 balls.

It was Dayal who got the breakthrough for GT when he got Rinku (35 off 28 balls) caught behind, this time courtesy a fine diving catch from Saha in the 13th over. Dayal then got Russell caught out in the same over but he overstepped to instead concede a no-ball and hand the KKR allrounder a second life.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan struck twice in this final two overs to pile the pressure on KKR. He first got rid of Venkatesh (17) in the 14th over and then sent back Shivam Mavi (2) in the 16th to finish with 4-0-22-2.

Russell and Umesh Yadav gave KKR some hope with a 37-run partnership off 24 balls but Joseph held his nerve to seal a well-earned victory.

Earlier in the game, Hardik returned from injury as Gujarat won the Toss and decided to bat. Kolkata made three changes with Southee, Rinku and Billings coming in to replace Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins and Sheldon Jackson.

Former KKR man, Shubhman Gill (7) was dismissed cheaply as Southee struck with his first ball to get the GT opener strangled down leg in the 2nd over.

However, Hardik and Saha stitched together an impressive 75-run partnership off 56 balls to frustrate Kolkata. The pair were finally split by Umesh who struck in his final over to send back Saha (25) in the 11th over.

David Miller walked out and immediately thumped Narine for a massive six to make his intentions clear. Hardik meanwhile brought up his third consecutive fifty off 36 balls in the 12th over.

With wickets in hand, Gujarat looked to capitalise at the death but Shivam Mavi got rid of Miller (27 off 20 balls) in the 17th over to end the 50-run stand. Tim Southee then bowled out in style to sway the momentum in KKR’s favour.

Southee got rid of both Hardik (67 off 49 balls) and Rashid (0) while giving away just 3 runs in the 18th over to finish with 4-0-24-3.

But Southee’s heroics were eclipsed by Russell who only entered the attack to bowl the final over and got rid of Abhinav Manohar (2) and Ferguson (0) off the first two balls before sending back Rahul Tewatia (17 off 12 balls) and Dayal (0) off the last two balls. Russell took a fine low diving catch to get rid of Dayal, finishing with 4 wickets while giving away just 5 runs as GT posted 156/9.