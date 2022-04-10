IPL 2022, KKR vs DC Report: Kuldeep Yadav (4/35) returns to haunt Kolkata as Delhi seal dominant victory

Delhi Capitals (DC) bounced back from back-to-back defeats with an impressive 44-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 10. The win helps Delhi double their points tally on the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with 4 points from 4 games so far.

DC was asked to bat first and immediately got going as half-centuries from both openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner fired them to a dominant total of 215/5.

Kuldeep Yadav then mowed through the Kolkata middle-order in one devastating over-taking 3 wickets and giving away just 6 runs to leave KKR reeling at 143/8 after 16 overs.

Yadav playing against his former franchise trapped KKR’s hero from the last game, Pat Cummins (4), LBW off the 3rd ball in the 16th over before getting rid of Sunil Narine (4) on the 5th delivery.

He then covered good ground and put in a full-length dive to take a superb catch off his own bowling to get rid of Umesh Yadav (0) on the final delivery. Kuldeep finished with figures of 4/35 as he left KKR needing 73 from the final 24 balls with just 2 wickets in hand.

Russell (24 off 21 balls) failed to explode and was dismissed by Shardul Thakur (2/30) who then also got rid of Rasikh Salam (7) to seal the win for Delhi.

KKR’s run-chase got off to a comedy of errors as Ajinkya Rahane was given out LBW twice off the first 2 balls from Mustafizur Rahman only to survive thanks to successful reviews. Rahane then got a faint nick on the 3rd ball but this time there weren’t any appeals from DC with only replays later confirming the spike on ultra-edge.

Venkatesh Iyer was struggling with a knee injury he picked up when fielding and he scored a quick 18 off 8 balls before Khaleel Ahmed sent him packing in the 3rd over. Rahane (8) meanwhile struggled to get going and became Khaleel’s second victim in the 5th over.

Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer stitched together a brisk 62-run partnership to help KKR recover. However, Pant brought on part-time offspinner Lalit Yadav in the 12th over and got the breakthrough as Rana (30 off 20 balls) hit a low full toss straight to the man at long-on.

Iyer (54 off 33 balls) then brought up his half-century with a six against Kuldeep in the next over but departed on the very next ball as he charged down the track only to miss completely with Pant whipping off the bails.

Khaleel then made it 3 from 3 overs as he got rid of Sam Billings (15 off 9 balls) to reduce KKR to 133/5 in the 15th over. Kuldeep then took over and grabbed 3 wickets while giving away just 6 runs to put the result beyond a reasonable doubt in the 16th over.

Earlier at the Toss, Shreyas Iyer opted to bowl on what looked like a good batting surface. KKR remained unchanged while DC brought in Khaleel Ahmed for Anrich Nortje who suffered a tough comeback in the last game.

DC got off to a flying start courtesy of their explosive opening duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner. Shaw smacked 7 fours and 2 sixes as he brought up fifty in just 27 balls. However, Varun Chakaravarthy finally got the breakthrough when he castled Shaw (51 off 29 balls) in the 9th over.

Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at no. 3 and got going immediately by thumping Varun for a six and four off the first two balls in the 11th over. Warner brought up his fifty with a six against Russell in the 13th over.

Russell managed to get a breakthrough though as Pant (27 off 14 balls) ramped a short delivery straight down the throat of the third man. Lalit Yadav (1) was then trapped LBW by Sunil Narine in the next over. Narine then returned to dismiss Rovman Powell (8) in the 16th over as finished with excellent figures of 2/21 on a deck where most bowlers leaked ten or more in an over.

Warner (61 off 45 balls) meanwhile was dismissed by Umesh Yadav as DC was reduced to 167/5 in the 17th over. Shardul Thakur (29* off 11 balls) and Axar Patel (22* off 14 balls) then teamed up to help Delhi overcome that middle-overs slump as they added 49 off 20 balls to help DC post a challenging 215/5.