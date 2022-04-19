IPL 2022: Jos Buttler, the indomitable “orange” king

Rajasthan Royal’s star batsman Jos Buttler had been the reigning orange cap holder this season as the highest run scorer with 375 runs from six matches. Buttler lost the orange cap to Hardik Pandya in the 24th match of season, on April 14, when the Royals took on the Gujarat Titans , only to reclaim his throne back with a quickfire half century in the same match.

On Monday night, Buttler turned on his magic again as he smashed his second hundred of the season. In Royals match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, the wicketkeeper-batsman scored a splendid 103 off 61, laced with nine fours and five sixes, and helped the Royals put up an imposing total of 217-5. Buttler became the sixth player to score multiple centuries in a single season of IPL. Hailing the 31-year-old, cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to express his admiration.

The Royals might win or lose, but Jos Buttler never fails to impress. In the two matches that RR won, against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, Buttler scored a ton. Even in the matches that RR lost, Buttler struggled hard to keep his team's chances of winning alive. In the two matches that RR lost, against Royal Challengers Bangalore and GT, Buttler scored 70 off 47 and 54 off 24, respectively.

Jos Buttler is not only the highest run-scorer of the season, but is also highest individual scorer in the powerplays in IPL 2022. He scored 54 off 24, including eight fours and three sixes, in the match between RR and GT. He surpassed Prithvi Shaw’s 47, in the powerplay, against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The inaugural season's winners seem prepared to end their 13-year long title drought this season. With a potent bowling combo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin, and an in-form Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer and others, RR are in the best position to realise this dream.

RR started with consecutive wins, but suffered two setbacks with losses against the Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore. With a narrow seven-run win against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday night, the Royals now stand in the second place, two points behind GT. The Royals will now take on the Delhi Capitals on April 22, if the fixtures are played as per schedule.