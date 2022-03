Cricket fans the world over are in for a treat come March 26 as ten teams begin their campaign to emerge on top of the points table and lift the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 trophy. Yes, the action will continue for over two months and fans would get to see a total of 72 T20 games if all goes well. With the addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants in season 15, it remains to be seen, if the new franchises will be able to dent the hopes of teams like Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians or Hyderabad Sunrisers.

As fans await the opening game on March 26 between defending champions CSK and KKR, here's a look at the complete schedule, timing and venue of IPL 2022: