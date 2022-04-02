IPL 2022: Hasaranga, Rajapaksa bring the Sri Lankan flavour back to the league

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League is currently crazy for West Indian cricketers, and why not? The cricketers from the Caribbean islands have been the toast of the league. Be it the brute force of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, or the experienced guile of Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo.

Most of the all-time records in the IPL are by West Indians. Gayle has hit 357 sixes in the IPL, the most by a player. His 175 is the highest individual score in the league. Russell's blistering strike rate of 179.32 is the best in the league. Bravo is the all-time highest wicket-taker with 171 scalps. Narine has bowled the most dots, 1,285 of them, to be precise. Alzarri Joseph has played only three IPL games so far, but on his IPL debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019, he ripped apart SRH's batting order, picking up six wickets. His best, 6/12, remains IPL's best best bowling figures too. Rumours have it that that Odean Smith could be the next superstar Windies player..

In sharp contrast, only one cricketer from Emerald Island, Sri Lanka, dominated the league on a fairly consistent basis. He needs no introduction: Lasith Malinga, he of the crushing yorkers and slower deliveries, who has bagged 170 wickets for Mumbai Indians. He gifted Mumbai their fourth IPL title with what turned out to be his last ball for Mumbai Indians and subsequently, the Indian Premier League.

No other Sri Lankan came as close to consistently performing in the IPL as Malinga did. Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakkara scored 1,802 and 1,687 IPL runs respectively and are 48th and 50th on the list of leading run scores. Muttiah Muralitharan picked up 63 wickets in the IPL and is 47th on the list of the bowlers.

Since their retirement from active cricket, the trio of Jayawardena, Sangakkara and Muralitharan have gone on to be involved in coaching and mentoring the IPL teams. This season, Malinga joined his erstwhile Sri Lankan teammates after he was appointed Rajasthan Royals' bowling coach.

So, what about Sri Lankans on the field this season?

Amid all the drama and frenzy of the first week of IPL 2022, Sri Lankans Wanindu Hasaranga Silva and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have stood out with their performances.

Hasaranga, who plays for Royal Challenger Bangalore, struck on his first ball of the season when he picked up the wicket of Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal. Hasaranga looked poised for more wickets. But by the time he stepped up to bowl his next over, another Sri Lankan had taken control of PBKS' chase. In the ninth over of PBKS' innings, Rajapaksa smashed Hasaranga for a four and a six, rendering the bowler ineffective for the rest of the match. Rajapaksa went on to score a breezy 43 off 22 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes. His innings was vital as it set up the platform for the Kings, who chased down a monstrous 206 with an over to spare. That evening belonged to the Kings and to a certain extent Rajapaksa.

But two matches and two days later at the same stadium, Hasaranga proved why RCB were bent on having him in their squad for this season and spent a whopping Rs. 10.75 crore to take the player away from PBKS in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, the willy leggie bowled a brilliant spell of 4/20 and was pivotal in reducing the two-time IPL champions to a mere 128 in 18.5 overs. RCB won the match and Hasaranga walked away with the Player of the Match award.

Rajapaksa's bidding story is not as exciting as Hasaranga's. When the big-hitting left-hander's name came up in the auction, no team showed interest in getting the Lankan in their fold. As a result, PBKS bought Rajapaksa for a miserly sum of Rs. 50 lakh, the player's base price. A week into the season, Rajapaksa already looks like one of the deals of the year. After his exploits against RCB, Rajapaksa hammered three sixes and three fours against KKR en route to a blistering 9-ball 31. Although PBKS lost to KKR, but Rajapaksa has done enough to solidify his place in the playing XI.

So, what are numbers looking like for both Hasaranga and Rajapaksa?

Good!

To start with, both Hasaranga and Rajapaksa are in the reckoning to win the prestigious Purple cap and Orange cap respectively.

Hasaranga is third on the list of the leading wickers for the season with 5 scalps. He is averaging 12.00 and has bowled at an economy of 7.50. Meanwhile, Rajapaksa is fifth on the top-five run scorers for the season after amassing 74 runs. But Rajapaksa has the best strike rate of 238.70 amongst the top five run-getters thus far.

Hasaranga and Rajapaksa look like solid T20 players.

Last year, Hasaranga had picked 36 international T20 wickets, joint highest with South African left-arm wrist spinner Tabriz Shamsi, the number one ranked T20I bowler in the world. With 16 scalps, Hasaranga had the most wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. He even had a hat-trick at the showpiece event! He is a solid batter lower down the order. His three T20 fifties and an average of 17.70 are evident of that fact.

Rajapaksa might not have numbers to show, but he brings to the table leadership qualities. In successive years, i.e. 2020 and 2021, he guided Galle Gladiators to the finals of the Sri Lanka Premier League. Rajapaksa could be pretty explosive with the bat too. Espncricinfo says, "He compares his batting style to Adam Gilchrist" in his short five-line bio.

In Hasaranga and Rajapaksa, IPL could have finally unearthed two Sri Lankans who could carry their country's flag ahead in the league.

It is only poetic, then, that in a week when Dwayne Bravo with 171 IPL wickets surpassed Lasith Malinga to become the all-time leading wicket-taker of the IPL, these two cricketers from the island nation have lit up the league and promised the fans much more!