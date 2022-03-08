IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans to replace Jason Roy with Afghan opener Rahmamullah Gurbaz

The new Indian Premier League (IPL) team Gujarat Titans are likely to announce Afghanistan opener Rahmamullah Gurbaz as a replacement in their squad in place of Englishman Jason Roy.

Roy was bought by Gujrat Titans in the 2022 IPL Mega Auction for his base price of Rs. 2 crores.

However, Roy pulled out of the forthcoming season of the IPL due to personal reasons.

In an Instagram post Roy said:

"It's with a heavy heart I have decided to pull out of this year's tournament. I want to thank the

Roy's absence is a blow for the side as the opener was in good form in the recently concluded season of the Pakistan Super League. Playing for Quetta Gladiators, Roy had scored 303 runs including a hundred. He was the highest-scoring overseas player in the league.

With Roy no longer available, the team is planning to rope in Gurbaz. The Afghan batter is known for his big hits at the top of the order.

The 20-year old has played 69 T20 games in his career. He has accumulated 1620 runs at a strike rate of 151.82. On his ODI debut against Ireland last year, Gurbaz hit a hundred. His 127 against Ireland is the second-highest score by a batter on an ODI debut.

Apart from having a 150-plus career T20 strike rate as an opener, Gurbaz is also a handy keeper which makes him a multi-utility player. The most exciting aspect is the 20-year-old's ability to clear the ropes with 113 sixes. He has played 9 ODIs and 12 T20Is in his short but exciting career so far.

Gujarat Titans are yet to officially announce Gurbaz as a replacement as they await the BCCI green light. But, it is understood that the team think-tank has taken extensive inputs from premier spinner Rashid Khan, who has also been Gurbaz's senior in the national team. Gurbaz's entry could also solve another issue for Titans and that's the keeping crisis.

Matthew Wade will only be available in the second week of IPL as he would be on Australian duty in Pakistan. The only other keeper in the roster is Wriddhiman Saha, whom they may be compelled to play despite not having such a great T20 record in recent times. Gurbaz's entry might lessen the worry of head coach Ashish Nehra and captain Hardik Pandya.

Gurbaz has been a sought after name in franchise cricket having played for Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League, Kandy Tuskers in Lanka Premier League and Khulna Tigers in Bangladesh Premier League.

