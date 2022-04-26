GT vs SRH Preview: High-flying Gujarat look to end Hyderabad’s five-match winning streak in top of table clash

Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans (GT) have lost just one game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, and that defeat has come against Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) whom they face again at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday, April 26.

GT have won six out of seven games in their debut season to find themselves comfortably placed around the top of the IPL 2022 Points Table alongside SRH who started their season with back-to-back defeats before embarking on a five-match winning streak.

The Titans will be looking for revenge against the only side who have beaten them this season after crashing to an 8-wicket defeat in their earlier clash . The SRH bowling attack stifled the rampant GT line-up who were rescued by an unbeaten half-century from captain Hardik as they posted just 162/7. Williamson then provided a solid start, scoring 57 off 46 balls, before Nicholas Pooran blazed 34 off 18 balls to wrap up a comfortable victory.

GT come into this game on the back of a close 8-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) . Hardik (67) scored his third fifty on the trot while other batters failed to impress with Gujarat posting an average total of 156/9. Rashid Khan (2/22) and Mohammed Shami (2/20) shone with the ball as they fended off a late comeback from KKR to seal victory in a nail-biting finish.

Gujarat’s batting has looked a bit fragile in the last two games with Shubman Gill failing to find consistency and the ploy to replace Matthew Wade with Wriddhiman Saha not really paying off. However, David Miller has supported Hardik in the middle but they’ll hope the top order can provide a better start.

SRH meanwhile come into this game after a comfortable 9-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore . The Hyderabad bowling were simply unplayable as they bowled out RCB for just 68 runs, the lowest total this season in the IPL. SRH barely broke a sweat in the run-chase as they chased down the target in 8 overs.

T Natarajan has been SRH’s standout bowler this season with his lethal yorkers. However, he’s just one member of a formidable quartet of quality pacers in the Hyderabad camp which includes Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Marco Jansen. They’ve barely missed the injured Washington Sundar and the GT batters will have to be on top of their game against such a quality seam attack.

GT vs SRH Team News:

GT Team News: Gujarat tried to replace the out-of-form Matthew Wade with Saha but the wicketkeeper–batter has failed to really get going. GT have the option of bringing in Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz who is a genuine power-hitter but that would mean leaving out Alzarri Joseph who has picked up 3 wickets in the last two games.

SRH Team News: Hyderabad have been without the services of Washington Sundar who suffered split webbing in his bowling hand in the last game against Gujarat. However, Jagadeesha Suchith has slotted in nicely with 4 wickets from 3 games and could hold on to his spot for this game.

GT vs SRH Pitch Report: The track at the Wankhede Stadium has favoured the batters this season and Rajasthan scored the highest score this season of 222/2 at this very venue. Captains have favoured chasing at this venue however the last five games have all been won by the team batting first as they have gotten off to a flyer and the scoreboard pressure then shows on the chasing team.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Wednesday, April 27 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

GT vs SRH Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Rahul Tripathi is making a habit of scoring quick runs for SRH and looks in good form this season. He is Hyderabad’s second-highest scorer with 212 runs from 7 games coming at a strike-rate of 175.20. David Miller has also looked in good touch and has already notched up 220 runs from 7 games for Gujarat.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya looks back to his best putting in all-action displays as he leads from the front. The GT captain is his team’s highest scorer with 295 runs while also grabbing 4 wickets. Rashid Khan is another player who can contribute in both departments with 8 wickets and 40 runs to his name.

Top Bowling Picks: Mohammed Shami has been in scintillating form this season and is Gujarat’s highest wicket-taker with 10 wickets from 7 games. T Natarajan meanwhile has been unplayable on occasions this season with 15 wickets from 7 games and could be tipped to add to that tally.

GT vs SRH Probable Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

GT vs SRH Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.