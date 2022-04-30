IPL 2022, GT vs RCB Report: Miller, Tewatia star in another successful run-chase as Gujarat consolidate top spot

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintained their immaculate record when batting second this season, as they wrapped up a sixth victory when chasing, with a comfortable six-wicket win against Royal Challenges Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai in the early game on Saturday, April 30.

The win helped the rampant GT consolidate top spot on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table with their eight win from nine games. RCB meanwhile remain in fifth spot after losing their fifth game this season.

Virat Kohli (58) and Rajat Patildar (52) scored half-centuries while Glenn Maxwell (33 off 18 balls) put in an entertaining cameo as RCB posted 170/6 after opting to bat first.

However, an unbeaten 79-run partnership between David Miller (39 off 24 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (43 off 25 balls) saw the Titans chase down that total with six wickets and three balls to spare.

RCB seemed to gain a strong foothold in the contest when they reduced GT to 95/4 in the 13th over, however they failed to overcome the fifth-wicket pair of Tewatia and Miller who ensured Gujarat make it five wins on the trot.

Gujarat’s run-chase started impressively as Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill put on a 51-run opening stand. The pair were only split in the 8th over when Wanindu Hasaranga entered the attack and sent back Saha (29 off 22 balls) who could only find the fielder after failing to read the googly.

That wicket shook Gujarat as they lost wickets in a flurry. Shahbaz Ahmed was GT’s tormentor in chief in the middle-overs as he first trapped Gill (31 off 28 balls) LBW in the 9th over.

Shahbaz (2/26) then sent back Hardik Pandya (3) cheaply in the 11th over with the GT captain failing to mark his 100th IPL outing with a big score. Sai Sudarshan (20 off 14 balls) was then outdone by another googly from Hasaranga (2/28) which the Tamil Nadu hard-hitter edged back to the keeper.

However, Miller then walked out to join forces with Tewita as together the pair ensured Gujarat consolidate their position at the top of the table with another successful run-chase.

Earlier in the game, Faf du Plessis won the Toss and opted to bat. Bangalore made one change with Mahipal Lomror coming in for Suyash Prabhudessai. Gujarat made two changes as Pradeep Sangwan and Sai Sudharsan were brought back into the Playing XI.

Sangwan made an instant impact despite playing his first game this season. The seamer struck in his first over to send back du Plessis on a duck with an excellent outswinging delivery in the 2nd over.

However, Kohli and Patildar then stitched together a steady 99-run partnership off 74 balls to steady Bangalore. Kohli finally broke his run of poor form as he even brought up his half-century off 45 balls in the 13th over.

Patildar followed him to the landmark, getting to his fifty off just 29 balls with a boundary against Ferguson in the next over. However, Patildar (52 off 32 balls) departed immediately after as Sangwan returned for his final over and got him caught at square leg in the 15th over. Sangwan meanwhile wrapped up an impressive debut for Gujarat with standout figures of 4-0-19-2.

Kohli (58 off 53 balls) then looked to up the ante but was castled by an excellent yorker from Mohammed Shami in the 17th over. Dinesh Karhtik then failed to fire for a second game running as Rashid Khan was held back to bowl the 18th over and delivered in style as he sent back Karthik (2) to finish with 1/29.

Maxwell (33 off 18 balls) hit 3 fours and 2 sixes during an entertaining cameo but he was sent back in the penultimate over as he looked to attack against Ferguson but instead saw Rashid take a stunning catch when running back towards the boundary.

Mahipal Lomror (16 off 8 balls) meanwhile made the most of his short stay before Alzarri Joseph (1/42) sent him back on the final ball of the innings as RCB posted 170/6.