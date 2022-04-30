It was a rather embarrassing affair the last time Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) walked out at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai but they now return to face their demons as they take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the early game on Saturday, April 30.

GT have started the season brilliantly, with just one defeat from eight games, to sit right on top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table , whereas RCB have five wins from nine games to leave them outside the playoff spots.

Kohli managed just 9 runs against RR after posting back-to-back ducks in the games prior to that. He hasn’t been the only RCB batter to struggle though with Glenn Maxwell and even captain Faf du Plessis not able to find any consistency.

However, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik have performed decently in the middle order and will look to bounce back after a poor outing in the last game. RCB’s bowling also looks impressive and they’ll be a much better side if they can find runs at the top of the batting order.

Gujarat meanwhile have lost just one game this season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but extracted sweet revenge by beating SRH in a thrilling final-over finale in their last game . Pacer Umran Malik picked up a five-wicket haul for SRH but the IPL newcomers found an unlikely hero with the bat as Rashid Khan (31 not-out off 11 balls) smacked three sixes off the last four balls to seal the win.

Rahul Tewatia (40 not-out off 21 balls) also played an important role in that win and Wriddhiman Saha scored a stellar half-century to further shore up the batting at the top of the order. Gujarat’s ability to find match-winners in different departments have made them favourites for the title and they’ll be keen to put in another good display against a struggling RCB.

GT vs RCB Team News:

GT Team News: Gujarat didn’t make any changes for their last game and we can again expect an unchanged line-up with Saha finally finding some form after a couple of quiet outings. Gill has been struggling for form but GT will be eager to back their young opener who is capable of big innings.

RCB Team News: Bangalore dropped Anuj Rawat in the last game to promote Virat up the order to open the innings. Rajat Patildar came in for Rawat and looked decent despite scoring only 16 runs. RCB will want to avoid chopping and changing and will likely back the same playing XI for this game.

GT vs RCB Pitch Report: The last game at this venue saw RCB bowled out for just 68 runs, the lowest total in the IPL this season. However, the track here has seen some high-scoring encounters and it is a good batting surface. Six games out of ten have been won by the team batting second, however, the captain winning the Toss will be keen to bat first considering it’s an afternoon game.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST on Saturday, April 30 with the Toss scheduled for 3.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

GT vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: David Miller seems to have found some good form and has 237 runs from 8 games for Gujarat. The South African however returned with just 17 runs after being bamboozled by a searing yorker from Malik in the last game and will be keen to bounce back. Faf du Plessis is another batter who will be looking to post a big score and the RCB captain has shown he’s capable of playing big innings with 278 runs from 9 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya hasn’t bowl in the last two games but the GT captain still has five wickets this season and is his team’s leading scorer with 305 runs from seven games. Rashid Khan meanwhile showed he’s capable of wielding a willow and also has eight wickets this season despite finishing wicket-less in the last game.

Top Bowling Picks: Josh Hazlewood has been excellent for RCB this term and has 10 wickets from just five games while also maintaining an impressive economy rate of just 7.15. Mohammed Shami has also been picking wickets consistently for Gujarat as evidenced by his tally of 13 wickets from eight games.

GT v RCB Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Predicted XI): Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.

GT vs RCB Full Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.