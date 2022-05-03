IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS LIVE score: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans look to seal playoff spot against Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings

Match 48 of TATA IPL 2022 will see Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans take on Mayank Agarwal's Punjab Kings at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Catch the live score and updates from GT vs PBKS here.
PBKS players to watch out for
Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone and Rahul Chahar
GT Players to watch out for
Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami
GT vs PBKS Team News:
GT Team News: Gujarat made two changes in the last game with Pradeep Sangwan replacing the injured Yash Dayal and Sai Sudharsan replacing Abhinav Manohar. Sangwan did superbly on his debut for GT finishing with 2/19 and should retain his spot while Sudharsan failed to convert his start but is likely to be given another chance.
PBKS Team News: Punjab named an unchanged side in their last game as they look for consistency and we could expect the same. However, they’ll hope their experienced batters step up and provide a better start this time.
Talking about Rahul Tewatia...batting great Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praise on the Gujarat Titans' all-rounder. Sunil Gavaskar belives that Rahul Tewatia's innings in Sharjah against Punjab Kings a couple of seasons ago has instilled self-belief in the player.
Tonight's match between GT and PBKS is their second clash of the season. The first match between GT and PBKS was a thriller that saw GT's Rahul Tewatia hit two back-to-back sixes in the chase to win the match for his side.
Tonight's clash between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings is an important fixture for both sides. A win for GT will ensure their qualification for the playoffs and put PBKS out of contention for a playoff spot. But if PBKS win, they would keep their playoff hopes alive too. In such a scenario, we can expect both teams to come out with all guns blazing.
Punjab Kings on the contrary are having a tough season. The team led by Mayank Agarwal finds itself eighth on the IPL 2022 points table. They have won just four of the nine league games and have only eight points against their name. Punjab Kings come into this match after a disappointing 20-run loss against Lucknow Super Giants.
Gujarat Titans are flying high and sit at the top of the IPL points table with 16 points. The team has won eight of the nine matches they have played so far. The Hardik Pandya led side come into this match on the back of five straight wins and their most recent win was against Royal Challengers Bangalore a game which they won by 6 wickets.
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of IPL 2022 on CNBCTV18.com. Tonight's match is between Gujarat Titana and Punjab Kings.