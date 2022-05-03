IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS LIVE score: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans look to seal playoff spot against Mayank Agarwal led Punjab Kings

GT vs PBKS Team News:

GT Team News: Gujarat made two changes in the last game with Pradeep Sangwan replacing the injured Yash Dayal and Sai Sudharsan replacing Abhinav Manohar. Sangwan did superbly on his debut for GT finishing with 2/19 and should retain his spot while Sudharsan failed to convert his start but is likely to be given another chance.

PBKS Team News: Punjab named an unchanged side in their last game as they look for consistency and we could expect the same. However, they’ll hope their experienced batters step up and provide a better start this time.