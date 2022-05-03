Gujarat Titans (GT) are just one win away from sealing their place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs while Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be fighting to keep their season alive when the two sides clash at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, May 3.

GT have won eight of their nine games this season to sit comfortably at the top of the IPL 2022 Points Table while PBKS have just four wins from nine games which leaves them well outside the playoffs spots.

If history is any indicator of how this game will unfold then we could be in for another final-ball thriller . When the two sides met earlier this season, Liam Livingstone smashed 64 off just 27 balls to fire PBKS to a dominant total of 189/9.

In reply, Shubman Gill scored a brilliant 96 off just 59 balls but was dismissed in the penultimate over and captain Hardik Pandya (27 off 18 balls) was run out on the first ball of the final over as GT suffered a late stutter. However, with 12 needed off the final two balls, Rahul Tewatia smashed back-to-back sixes to seal the win.

Tewatia warmed up for this game with another Player of the Match performance as he helped GT seal a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last outing. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patildar scored fifties to help RCB post 170/6.

Hardik then had a rare poor outing but Tewatia (43 not-out off 25 balls) and David Miller (39 not-out off 24 balls) joined forces to carry the IPL newcomers across the finish line with some pulsating hitting.

PBKS meanwhile come into this game after a chastening 20-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants . Kagiso Rabada (4/38) bowled superbly to restrict LSG to an average total of just 153/8. However, the PBKS batting attack failed to deliver with just three players reaching double-figures and Jonny Bairstow (32) posting the highest score in a lost cause.

Punjab are now entering the do-or-die stage of the campaign where they need to win all their remaining games to keep their hopes of qualifying alive. It will be a tall task though as Mayank Agarwal will aim to become only the second captain to stop the Hardik Pandya-led juggernaut.

GT vs PBKS Team News:

GT Team News: Gujarat made two changes in the last game with Pradeep Sangwan replacing the injured Yash Dayal and Sai Sudharsan replacing Abhinav Manohar. Sangwan did superbly on his debut for GT finishing with 2/19 and should retain his spot while Sudharsan failed to convert his start but is likely to be given another chance.

PBKS Team News: Punjab named an unchanged side in their last game as they look for consistency and we could expect the same. However, they’ll hope their experienced batters step up and provide a better start this time.

GT vs PBKS Pitch Report: The last three matches at the DY Patil Stadium have seen batters struggle to find the right timing with teams failing to go beyond the 160-run mark. There’s some turn on offer as well and a score between 160-170 could prove tricky to chase down. Dew is also expected to play a part and the captains might prefer chasing.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday, May 3 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

GT vs PBKS Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Hardik Pandya has been in scintillating form this season and is GT’s leading scorer with 308 runs from 8 games. The GT captain had a poor outing in the last game and will be hungry to bounce back. Shikhar Dhawan is another batter who had a poor outing in the last game and he’ll be eager to add to his impressive tally of 307 runs this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Rashid Khan put in a Player of the Match performance in his last game at DY Patil finishing with 2/22. Rashid is also fresh from a match-winning knock against Hyderabad, where he hit three sixes off the final 4 balls to fire GT to victory, finishing not-out on 31 off 11 balls. Liam Livingstone meanwhile has been in stunning form this season with 263 runs and 2 wickets to his name.

Top Bowling Picks: Kagiso Rabada is fresh from picking up a four-wicket haul in the last game and seems back to his best. The Proteas speedster has 13 wickets this season from 8 games. Mohammed Shami is another pacer in top form and has only finished wicketless once this season with an impressive tally of 14 wickets to his name.

GT vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami.

Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh.

GT vs PBKS Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.