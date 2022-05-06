Hardik Pandya can become the first captain to seal a playoff spot this season when his team Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, May 6.

GT are seated comfortably on the top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from 10 games and need just two more to confirm their participation in the playoffs, while MI are bottom of the pile with just one win from nine games.

Gujarat were handed a reality check in their last outing as they saw their five-match winning streak broken by Punjab Kings . Sai Sudharsan (65 not-out off 50 balls) scored a fighting half-century while other batters collapsed around him as GT posted a mediocre total of 143/8. The GT bowlers then replicated the form of their batters as PBKS sealed victory with 8 wickets and 4 overs to spare.

Mumbai on the other hand come into this tie in high spirits after recording their first victory of the season . Riley Meredith (2/24) and Hrithik Shokeen (2/47) were among the wickets as MI restricted Rajasthan Royals to 158/6. Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 39 balls) then recorded his third half-century this season as MI ensured they got their first points of the season with a 5-wicket win.

GT will be keen to bounce back from that rare failure and captain Hardik Pandya especially will be eager to put in a good show against his former team after walking back with just 1 run in the last game.

MI on the other hand will be playing for pride and will be keen to give their fans something to cheer about. Mumbai might also be tempted to ease their youngsters into the fold and give them some valuable match experience especially with nothing much left to play for.

GT vs MI Team News:

GT Team News: Gujarat named an unchanged Playing XI in the last game and they might stick with the same players who have delivered victories for them so far.

MI Team News: Mumbai made two changes in the last game with Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya coming into the side. Both players put in strong displays and should retain their spots. Kieron Pollard meanwhile could make way for the young Dewald Brevis to return to the line-up.

GT vs MI Pitch Report: The surface at the Brabourne Stadium has served up some high-scoring encounters but also seen the lowest total of this season as Hyderabad bowled out Bangalore for just 68 runs at the venue. It’s a good surface for batting though and the captain winning the Toss might prefer to chase with the quick outfield making it easy to score quick runs.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Friday, May 6 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

GT vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Hardik Pandya has been leading from the front this season and has 309 runs from 9 matches for Gujarat. The GT captain will also be eager to put in a big performance against his former side. Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the few consistent players for Mumbai this season and has 290 runs from 7 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Tilak Varma has been a revelation for Mumbai and leads the scoring charts for MI with 307 runs. The youngster can also bowl and could be entrusted with a few overs. Rashid Khan might be a valuable addition as he has 9 wickets this season and can also score some quick runs late in the innings.

Top Bowling Picks: Mohammed Shami was expensive in the last game and will be keen to bounce back with a good performance. The pacer has 15 wickets from 10 games for GT this season. Jasprit Bumrah has just 5 wickets this season but has maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.45. Bumrah has been bowling well though and could finally find himself among the wickets.

GT vs MI Probable Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya and Riley Meredith.

GT vs MI Full Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, SuryakumarYadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Basil Thampi, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kartikeya Singh, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Fabian Allen, Kieron Pollard, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal and Ishan Kishan.