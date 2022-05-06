IPL 2022 GT vs MI LIVE score: Gujarat Titans win toss and opt to bowl

IPL 2022, GT vs MI LIVE: MI 29/0 after 3 overs.

Mohammed Shami to bowl his second over.

Ball 1. Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Ishan Kishan helps the ball square-leg for a single.

Ball 2. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Rohit Sharma punches the ball into the covers.

Ball 3. SIX! Fuller delivery around off stump. Rohit Sharam bends his back knee and paddle scoops the ball over fine-leg for a maximum.

Ball 4. Full length delivery around off stump. Rohit pushes the ball to mid-on and settles for a single.

Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Ishan Kishan drives the ball down to third-man for an easy single.

Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit whips the ball to the fielder at deep backward square-leg boundary for a single.