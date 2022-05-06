IPL 2022 GT vs MI LIVE score: Gujarat Titans win toss and opt to bowl

Match 51 of TATA IPL 2022 will see table-toppers Gujarat Titans take on bottom-placed Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Catch live score and updates from GT vs MI here.
After 3 overs,Mumbai Indians 29/0 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 4 , Rohit Sharma (C) 24)
After 2 overs,Mumbai Indians 19/0 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 2 , Rohit Sharma (C) 16)
Alzarri Joseph comes into the attack. Rohit Sharma has the strike.
Ball 1. FOUR! Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit Sharma plays an uppish drive and smacks the ball over extra-cover for a boundary.
Ball 2. EDGE AND FOUR! Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit gets an outside edge of the bat and the ball runs down to third-man for a boundary.
Ball 3. Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit works the ball to the leg side.
Ball 4.Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit punches the ball to the man at mid-off.
Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit Sharma blocks the ball with a straight bat.
Ball 6. SIX! Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Rohit plants his front foot forward and smacks the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
After 1 overs,Mumbai Indians 5/0 ( Ishan Kishan (W) 2 , Rohit Sharma (C) 2)
Mohammed Shami to bowl the first over for GT. Ishan Kishan has the strike.
Ball 1. WIDE! Back of the length delivery fired down the leg side.
Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on off stump. Kishan pulls and sends the ball down to fine-leg for a single.
Ball 2. Good length delivery around off stump. Rohit Sharma edges the ball through backward point for a run.
Ball 3. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Ishan Kishan cuts the ball through point for another single.
Ball 4. Good length delivery on off and middle stump. Rohit Sharma defends the ball back to Shami.
Ball 5. Good length delivery around off stump. Rohit offers a solid front foot defensive punch.
Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Rohit Sharma clips the ball to fine-leg for a single.
Right then! The live-action is about to begin. The players and the two umpires have taken the field. Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma have walked out to open the innings for Mumbai Indians.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans captain: We are gonna bowl first. With the new ball, something might happen, wanted to make sure we get most out of it. More than the formula,it's important to get the best things for our team and see how next games come. We have been quite consistent, one game was bound to happen. It was supposed to come. Batters didn't do their best, even the bowlers could have been better. We are playing the same team.
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain: We've made only one change. M Ashwin in place of Hrithik, just a tactical change. It's been a tough road for us, we want to finish on a high by playing our best cricket. Not to take too much pressure, we just want to enjoy ourselves which we haven't done in the first half of the season. Last game was good, hopefully we can create that momentum.
Toss:
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Pitch Report:
This is a beautiful wicket, as good as what it was last night. Prakash Adhav (curator) has been on record to say that he treats this wicket like it's his baby. I don't talk about the dimensions any more as these guys aren't scared. There were 23 sixes hit on this ground last night, quite a few of them registering over 100m. We are going to see a great surface, we are going to see a vacuum of an outfield and what we want to see is more sixes
GT vs MI Probable Playing XIs:
Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.
Mumbai Indians (Predicted XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya and Riley Meredith.
GT vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks:
Top Batting Picks: Hardik Pandya has been leading from the front this season and has 309 runs from 9 matches for Gujarat. The GT captain will also be eager to put in a big performance against his former side. Suryakumar Yadav has been one of the few consistent players for Mumbai this season and has 290 runs from 7 games.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Tilak Varma has been a revelation for Mumbai and leads the scoring charts for MI with 307 runs. The youngster can also bowl and could be entrusted with a few overs. Rashid Khan might be a valuable addition as he has 9 wickets this season and can also score some quick runs late in the innings.
Top Bowling Picks: Mohammed Shami was expensive in the last game and will be keen to bounce back with a good performance. The pacer has 15 wickets from 10 games for GT this season. Jasprit Bumrah has just 5 wickets this season but has maintained an impressive economy rate of 7.45. Bumrah has been bowling well though and could finally find himself among the wickets
GT vs MI Team News:
GT Team News: Gujarat named an unchanged Playing XI in the last game and they might stick with the same players who have delivered victories for them so far.
MI Team News: Mumbai made two changes in the last game with Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya coming into the side. Both players put in strong displays and should retain their spots. Kieron Pollard meanwhile could make way for the young Dewald Brevis to return to the line-up.
GT players to watch-out for:
Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami.
MI players to watch-out for:
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah
But Mumbai Indians after defeating Rajasthan Royals would have the confidence to manage yet another win against stronger opposition and prolong GT's wait to qualify for the playoffs. MI are out of contention to qualify for the playoffs.
Tonight's match is important for Gujarat Titans as a win will see them becoming the first team to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Hardik Pandya's men would want to win the match fair and square to ensure that there are no last minutes hiccups and the team is assured to play Qualifier-I in the playoffs.
Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have endured a tough time in IPL 2022 and the team has managed just a solitary win from the nine games they have played this season. Their only win of the season came in their previous game when they beat high-flying Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets.
Gujarat Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, are flying high since the start of IPL 2022. The team has played 10 games this season and won eight. The team sits at the top of the IPL points tally with 16 points. Although the Titans have been in superb form this season, they come into this game on the back of a loss against Punjab Kings in their previous game.
Greetings and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the Indian Premier League 2022. Today we have the clash between the teams who are at the opposite ends of the IPL 2022 points table. Tonight IPL 2022 table-toppers Gujarat Titans are set to take on bottom-placed Mumbai Indians at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.