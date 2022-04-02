IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Gujarat Titans (GT) go up against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Saturday, April 2.
Khaleel Ahmed [2.0-0-13-0] is back into the attack.
GT vs DC 2022 Live Updates: Gill brings up FIFTY as Gujarat recover
Kuldeep starts off with a poor delivery down leg which Gill glances to fine leg for FOUR. Gill then stays deep in the crease and works the 3rd ball through midwicket for 2 runs. He flicks the 4th ball into the same gap to bring up his FIFTY! That’s the 11th IPL FIFTY for the youngster. Hardik flicks the last ball to long-on for 2 runs. 9 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 98/2 after 13 overs.
FIFTY up for Gill! 50* (32)
FOUR! Kuldeep starts off with a half-tracker down leg and Gill just helps it along past short fine leg.
GT vs DC 2022 Live Updates: Shardul leaks runs as Hardik, Gill fight back
Hardik whips the 1st ball powerfully to deep square leg and a late dive from Prithvi Shaw keeps them down to 2 runs. No fielder can stop the next shot though as Hardik drives the 2nd ball for FOUR. Both batters grab singles off the next two balls. Gill slaps the 4th ball to mid-off where a misfield lets them come back for 2 runs. The 5th ball is a loose delivery outside off and Gill drives it through cover for FOUR before ending the over with a single. 14 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 89/2 after 12 overs.
FOUR! Wide and full again from Shardul and this time Gill punishes him with a crunching drive through cover.
FOUR! Full outside off from Shardul and Hardik connects with a well-timed cover drive.
Shardul Thakur [2.0-0-16-0] comes back into the attack.
GT vs DC 2022 Live Updates: Hardik keeps up the counterattack
Change of ends now for Axar Patel as he returns to the attack and concedes just singles off the first 4 balls. Hardik seems to have gotten used to the pitch now as he gets on the back foot and cracks the 5th ball through the gap at cover for FOUR. He then punches the last ball to long-on for a single. 9 runs off the over.
Gujarat Titans 75/2 after 11 overs.
FOUR! Finally Hardik finds the right timing as he drives powerfully past cover to find the ropes.
Axar Patel [2.0-0-12-0] returns to the attack.
GT vs DC 2022 Live Updates: Hardik gets going!
Gill flicks the 1st ball from Khaleel to midwicket and a misfield lets them grab a single. Hardik then reads the shorter delivery and smashes it over midwicket for FOUR. He looks to drive on the 3rd ball but this time gets beaten past the outside edge. Hardik shuffles across on the 5th delivery and whips it behind square leg for 2 runs. He then pulls the last delivery but mistimes the shot which lands safely at midwicket for a single. 8 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 66/2 after 10 overs.
FOUR! Too short from Khaleel and Hardik pulls it over midwicket to find the boundary.
Khaleel Ahmed [1.0-0-5-0] comes back into the attack.
GT vs DC 2022 Live Updates: Kuldeep keeps the batters under pressure
Kuldeep has a leg slip in place as Gill drives the 1st ball for a single. Hardik punches the 3rd delivery to mid-off for a quick run. Gill blocks out the next ball before sweeping the 5th delivery through square leg for 2 runs. He then ends the over with a single at deep backward square leg. Just 5 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 58/2 after 9 overs.
IPL 2022 Gujarat vs Dehli: Axar builds pressure with a tight over!
Excellent start to the over from Axar as he sends down 4 dots in a row to Hardik. The GT skipper dabs the 5th ball to third man for a single. Gill then drives the last ball to long-off for a single to retain strike. Good bowling from Axar as this only increases the pressure on the batters with Kuldeep bowling from the other end. Just 2 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 53/2 after 8 overs.
Axar Patel [1.0-0-10-0] comes back into the attack
IPL 2022 Gujarat vs Dehli: Kuldeep Yadav starts off with a bang!
BOWLED! What a start by Kuldeep as he bamboozles Shankar with the 1st delivery. The GT batter shapes up for the slog-sweep but only gets a thick inside edge back onto the stumps. Hardik Pandya then gets lucky as a thick edge on the 3rd delivery just evades the keeper and first slip to escape for FOUR. Hardik gets another inside edge for a single on the 5th ball and Gill sweeps the last ball to deep square leg for 2 runs. 7 runs and a wicket come from the over.
Gujarat Titans 51/2 after 7 overs.
FOUR! Streaky from Hardik as he doesn't read the googly and gets lucky with a thick outside edge just escaping past slip.
Hardik Pandya, right handed bat, walks out to the crease.
Simply superb from Kuldeep Yadav! He fires it full into the slot and Shankar goes for the big slog-sweep but only ends up dragging it back onto the stumps.
Shankar b Kuldeep Yadav 13 (20)
Kuldeep Yadav, left-arm spin, enters the attack.
GT vs DC Live Score: The Fizz ends the powerplay with a tight over!
Excellent end to the powerplay by Mustafizur as he restricts the batters to just singles in the over. Both batters seem to be struggling to read the Bangladesh pacer as they can’t find the right timing on their shots. Just 6 runs come off the over.
Gujarat Titans 44/1 after 6 overs.
Mustafizur Rahman [1.0-0-7-1] comes back into the attack.
IPL 2022 LIVE cricket score, GT vs DC live score: GT 38/1 after 5 overs.
IPL 2022 LIVE cricket score, GT vs DC live score: GT 28/1 after 4 overs.
IPL 2022 LIVE cricket score, GT vs DC live score: GT 19/1 after 3 overs.