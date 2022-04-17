IPL 2022 GT vs CSK LIVE score: Can Ravindra Jadeja guide Chennai Super Kings to a win against Hardik Pandya's in-form Gujarat Titans?

Mini

The 29th match of TATA IPL 2022 will see Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face Ravindra Jadeja led Chennai Super Kings at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. CSK come into this match on the back of their first win of the season against RCB. Newcomers GT sit pretty at the top of the points table after winning their previous game against RR? Can Jadeja guide CSK to a win against inform GT? Catch live score and updates from GT vs CSK here.