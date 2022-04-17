  • Business News>
  • sports news>

  • IPL 2022 GT vs CSK LIVE score: Can Ravindra Jadeja guide Chennai Super Kings to a win against Hardik Pandya's in-form Gujarat Titans?

IPL 2022 GT vs CSK LIVE score: Can Ravindra Jadeja guide Chennai Super Kings to a win against Hardik Pandya's in-form Gujarat Titans?

Profile image
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Published)
Mini

The 29th match of TATA IPL 2022 will see Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face Ravindra Jadeja led Chennai Super Kings at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. CSK come into this match on the back of their first win of the season against RCB. Newcomers GT sit pretty at the top of the points table after winning their previous game against RR? Can Jadeja guide CSK to a win against inform GT? Catch live score and updates from GT vs CSK here.

  • GT vs CSK Preview: Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai face stern test against Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat
    IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings picked up their first win of the campaign at the fifth time of asking but now face a rampant Gujarat Titans who have lost just one game this season.
    www.cnbctv18.com

  • CSK come into this match on the back of their first win of the season against RCB. Newcomers GT sit pretty at the top of the points table after winning their previous game against RR? Can Jadeja guide CSK to a win against inform GT?

  • Good evening and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the 2022 Indian Premier League. This evening we shall see Chennai Super Kings going toe to toe against Gujata Titans.  

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
 
Chennai Super Kings Probable XI: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.
Tags
Previous Article

IPL 2022 PBKS vs SRH LIVE score: Markram, Pooran take Sunrisers close to win

Next Article

Delhi-NCR schools take preventive measures to avoid closure amid spike in COVID-19 cases