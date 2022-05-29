IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR LIVE score: Can Rajasthan Royals halt Gujarat Titans juggernaut to win its second title?

However, Rajasthan bounced back with a strong display in Qualifier 2 and they have an ace up their sleeve in the form of a rampant Jos Buttler. The RR opener scored his fourth century of the season, matching the record for most tons in a season, to help his team chase down Royal Challengers Bangalore’s total of 157/8 with ease.

Buttler has managed to turn things around after a few quiet outings with two impressive displays in the playoffs and Gujarat’s fate might well be decided by how they contain the explosive batter who can take the game away at will.