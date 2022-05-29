IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR LIVE score: Can Rajasthan Royals halt Gujarat Titans juggernaut to win its second title?

The final of TATA IPL 2022 will be played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Ahemdabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Catch the live score and updates from IPL 2022 final GT vs RR here.
Rajasthan Royals' opening batter Jos Buttler smashed his fourth century of the season to fire his team into the IPL 2022 Finals and consolidate his spot at the top of the batting charts. Check the top-five run scores of the TATA IPL 2022 here.
IPL 2022 has seen two new franchises take on witnessed The IPL 2022 auction saw some of the highest bids on record and some of players. CNBCTV18.com has handpicked players who have proved their worth compared to the massive amounts bid for them by their respective IPL franchises.
However, Rajasthan bounced back with a strong display in Qualifier 2 and they have an ace up their sleeve in the form of a rampant Jos Buttler. The RR opener scored his fourth century of the season, matching the record for most tons in a season, to help his team chase down Royal Challengers Bangalore’s total of 157/8 with ease.
Buttler has managed to turn things around after a few quiet outings with two impressive displays in the playoffs and Gujarat’s fate might well be decided by how they contain the explosive batter who can take the game away at will.
More recently, GT comfortably strolled past Rajasthan in Qualifier 1 to book their place in the Final. Hardik (1/14) again contributed with the ball as his team restricted RR to 188/6.
The GT captain then scored an unbeaten 40 off 27 balls but his performance was eclipsed by David ‘Killer’ Miller who smashed 68 not-out off 38 balls to chase down the total with 7 wickets to spare.
Gujarat might consider themselves favourites for this tie though after getting the better of Rajasthan twice this season.
Hardik Pandya put in a Player of the Match performance in the group stage meeting between the two sides as he scored an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls and registered figures of 1/18 with the ball to seal a dominant 37 run victory.
Rajasthan meanwhile are looking to pay tribute in the best way possible to their ‘First Royal’ Shane Warne, who passed away just a few weeks before the start of the tournament. Warne led RR to their only title in the 2008 inaugural season of the IPL and this will be the first time that the Royals take the field for Final since that memorable night.
Gujarat Titans (GT) will be backed by a raucous home crowd when they take the field for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Final against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, which will be packed to its full capacity of 1.32 lakh spectators.
After topping the IPL 2022 Points Table and beating RR comfortably in Qualifier 1, GT will be looking to complete a fairytale maiden season in the league by lifting the trophy in front of their home fans.
Greetings and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the TATA IPL 2022. Today is the D-Day of IPL 2022 as it is the final's day of this season. Tonight we shall see one of either Rajasthan Royals or Gujarat Titans being crowned as the champions of IPL 2022.