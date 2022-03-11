IPL 2022: England's Alex Hales pulls out citing 'bubble fatigue'; KKR sign Aaron Finch as replacement

English batsman Alex Hales has withdrawn from the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing bubble fatigue, with the Kolkata Knight Riders signing Aaron Finch as a replacement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday. The 15th edition of the IPL will be played in a bio-secure environment in Mumbai and Pune from March 26. The final is scheduled on May 29.

"Having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubbles and having tested positive for COVID myself in Australia, I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment," Hales wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "It wouldn't be fair on the team or myself if I wasn't able to perform to the level expected of me as a result of ongoing bubble fatigue."

Finch, who has scored over 2,000 runs in the IPL, captained the Australia side that lifted the Twenty20 World Cup crown last year. He initially went unsold in the IPL auction last month.

Earlier on Friday, inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals named former Sri Lanka T20 captain Lasith Malinga as their fast bowling coach. Malinga, IPL's highest wicket-taker, had also been part of Mumbai Indians' four title-winning campaigns.

"I am excited by the pace bowling unit we have going into the tournament and looking forward to supporting all the fast bowlers..." said Malinga whose former Sri Lanka team mate Kumar Sangakkara is Rajasthan's head coach.

This year's IPL, which will feature two new franchises in Lucknow and Ahmedabad, begins at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.