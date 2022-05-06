IPL 2022, DC vs SRH Report: David Warner (92 not-out) inspires Delhi to dominant win over former franchise Hyderabad

David Warner played like a man with a point to prove as he inspired Delhi Capitals (DC) to a dominant 21-run victory over his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, May 5.

The win helps DC swap places with SRH on the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Points Table as Rishabh Pant’s side find themselves just outside the playoff spots in fifth position with Kane Williamson’s team dropping to sixth spot.

Warner (92 not-out off 58 balls) found a batting partner who could not only match, but surpass his aggression in Rovman Powell (67 not-out off 35 balls) as together the duo fired Delhi to a dominant total of 207/3.

Nicholas Pooran (62 off 34 balls) tried his best to drag Hyderabad over the line but it was too little too late as Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) picked wickets at regular intervals to make it three defeats on the trot for SRH.

Hyderabad’s run-chase began in poor fashion as Abhishek Sharma flicked a length delivery from Khaleel straight to short fine leg in the 2nd over. Williamson then edged an Anrich Nortje (1/35) delivery back to the keeper in the 5th over with both SRH openers walking back with single digit scores.

Rahul Tripathi (22) then scooped a Mitchell Marsh (1/36) delivery straight to deep backward square leg in the 7th over as Hyderabad were reduced to 37/3.

Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran then stitched together a 60-run partnership off 35 balls to give Hyderabad some hope. However, Khaleel got the breakthrough in the 13th over when he got Markram (42 off 25 balls) caught with a slower delivery.

Shashank Singh (10) didn’t last long as he guided a wide yorker from Shardul Thakur straight to short third man in the 15th over. Khaleel then picked up his third of the night when he got rid of Sean Abbott (7) in the 17th over.

Pooran meanwhile brought up his fifty off just 29 balls and hit 6 sixes and 2 fours in an entertaining innings. The wicket-keeper batter looked in dangerous form but was outdone by a high full toss from Shardul (2/44) which he sliced to long-on in the 18th over.

Kuldeep Yadav (1/40) picked up his only wicket, on an otherwise expensive night, in the final over when he castled Kartik Tyagi (7) as Hyderabad managed just 186/8 in reply.

Earlier in the game, Williamson won his ninth Toss in ten games and opted to bowl. Hyderabad handed debuts to Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Abbott while Delhi made four changes with Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel and Khaleel coming in.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar handed Hyderabad a perfect start as he started with a wicket-maiden in the first over, getting Mandeep caught behind.

Abbott then picked up a wicket on debut when he took a smart return catch to get rid of Marsh (10) in the 5th over. However, Rishabh Pant walked out and shared a quick 48-run partnership to help Delhi recover.

Pant (26 off 16 balls) smashed Shreyas for three sixes and a four off four consecutive ball in the 9th over and was then done in by a wide full toss on the final delivery which he chopped back onto the stumps.

But Rovman Powell then walked out at no.5 and shared an unbeaten 122-run stand off just 66 balls with Warner to fire Delhi to their massive total.

Warner brought up his fourth fifty of the season in the 12th over and showed no signs of slowing down. The former SRH man hit 12 fours and 3 sixes during his stay at the crease and remained unbeaten on 92 off 58 balls.

Powell got to his fifty off just 29 balls and ensured Delhi finish with a burst as he smashed Umran Malik (0/52) for 19 runs in the final over. The Jamaican power-hitter smashed 6 sixes and 3 fours to finish unbeaten on 67 off 35 balls as Delhi posted an impressive total of 207/3.