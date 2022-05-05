Delhi Capitals (DC) will be looking to get the better of a wounded Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) when the two teams lock horns in match 50 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday, May 5.

SRH come into this game after back-to-back defeats halted their progress on the IPL 2022 Points Table , leaving them with 10 points from nine games. DC have just eight points after only managing four victories from nine outings.

SRH come into this tie after crashing to a 13-run defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings . SRH looked toothless as the CSK opening pair powered their team to a dominant total of 202/2. The batting order barely laid a glove on Chennai before Nicholas Pooran (64 not-out off 33 balls) scored some late consolation runs to reduce the deficit.

It was a rare off night for the SRH bowlers with only Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0/22) returning respectable figures. Umran Malik (0/48)who has been earning rave reviews was the most expensive and as a whole the SRH bowling attack will want to respond with a strong performance against Delhi.

DC meanwhile come into this game on the back of a close-fought 6-run defeat to Lucknow Super Giants . Shardul Thakur (3/40) rediscovered his wicket-taking touch as he helped restrict LSG to 195/3. However, both DC openers walked back with single-digit scores and despite decent knocks from captain Rishabh Pant (44) and Axar Patel (42 not-out off 24 balls) Delhi couldn’t chase down the high target.

DC might want to reshuffle the pack with a few players struggling for form. Lalit Yadav has gone wicketless in his last three games and hasn’t offered much with the bat either. Anrich Nortje is also waiting in the wings for his opportunity and it might mean Mustafizur Rahman makes way for the Proteas speedster.

DC vs SRH Team News:

DC Team News: Anrich Nortje has featured just once this season after returning from injury. Rishabh Pant said he has been looking good in practice and we might finally see the Proteas speedster return but that would mean Mustafizur Rahman might have to make way.

SRH Team News: Washington Sundar injured his bowling hand which hurt Hyderabad in their last outing. This might mean we see Jagadeesha Suchith return to offer a spin option in the seam heavy bowling attack.

DC vs SRH Pitch Report: The Brabourne Stadium has mostly served up high-scoring encounters but it has also seen the odd batting collapses. SRH will be happy to return to this venue after they bowled out RCB for just 68 runs, the lowest total in IPL 2022, in their last game here. The last three matches have been won by the team chasing and the captains will want to bowl first.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Thursday, May 5 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs SRH Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: David Warner had a poor outing in the last game but has three half-centuries to his name and will be keen to bounce back and add to his tally of 264 runs from 7 games. SRH opener Abhishek Sharma has been growing in confidence with each game and has amassed an impressive total of 324 runs from 9 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Aiden Markram is SRH’s second highest-scorer with 263 runs and with Washington Sundar out, Markram might be relied upon to chip in with a few more overs. Shardul Thakur might also be a value addition with his affinity to swing the bat around and add some quick runs.

Top Bowling Picks: Umran Malik had a poor outing in the last game and will be hungry to bounce back with a big performance. The speed-demon has 15 wickets including a five-wicket haul this season. Kuldeep Yadav looks to be in the form of his life and leads the bowling charts for DC with 17 wickets from 9 games.

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals (Predicted X): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje and Chetan Sakariya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

DC vs SRH Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.