IPL 2022, DC vs RR Report: Ugly scenes mar Buttler's third ton of the season as petulant Delhi fall short against Rajasthan

Jos Buttler smashed his third ton of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season to fire Rajasthan Royals (RR) to the summit of the Points Table with a 15-run victory against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Friday, April 22.

Player of the Match Buttler (116 off 65) was the star of the show with Devdutt Padikkal (54) and Sanju Samson (46) chipping in with handy contributions as RR posted the highest total this season of 222/2 after being put in to bat.

DC came mighty close with 36 needed from the final 2 overs but Prasidh Krishna bowled a spectacular wicket-maiden in the penultimate over as he got rid of Lalit Yadav (37 off 24 balls) without conceding any runs to seemingly put the result out of doubt.

However, with 36 needed off the final 6 balls, Rovman Powell hammered Obed McCoy for 3 back-to-back sixes off the first 3 balls to give Delhi hope. But the 3rd delivery was a high full-toss from McCoy which wasn’t adjudged a no-ball. That decision angered the DC camp with captain Rishabh Pant asking the players to walk back before DC coach Pravin Amre stepped onto the field to speak to the Umpires.

That took the momentum away from DC as McCoy could settle his nerves before play resumed and sent down a dot ball before getting rid of Powell (36 off 15 balls) on the final delivery to seal the win.

DC’s run-chase got off to a quick start as David Warner and Prithvi Shaw scored 35/0 in the first 4 overs. Krishna then returned to the attack and was given a grand welcome with back-to-back fours by Warner. However, Krishna struck on the 3rd delivery to get Warner (28 off 14 balls) caught behind.

Ravichandran Ashwin then struck with his first delivery as he got Sarfaraz Khan (1) caught at square leg in the 6th over with DC reaching 55/2 at the end of the powerplay.

McCoy then went for 26 runs in his 2nd over, including an attempted back-of-the-hand slower ball, which landed well outside the pitch for a no-ball and four byes as DC reached 95/2 after 9 overs.

However, Ashwin returned to repair the damage, getting rid of Shaw (37 off 27 balls) in the 10th over while giving away just 4 runs. Sanju Samson then decided to sneak in an over from Riyan Parag but the plan backfired as Pant hit 2 sixes and a four to take 22 runs from the 11th over.

Prasidh however sent back Pant (44 off 24 balls) in the 12th over and Yuzvendra Chahal then opened his account as he castled Axar Patel (1) to reduce DC to 127/5 after 13 overs.

Shardul Thakur and Lalit Yadav added 29 off 14 balls for the sixth wicket before Thakur (10) was run out in the 16th over. However, Powell walked out and put his foot to the pedal immediately as alongside Lalit he gave Delhi hope but it proved too steep a total for the Capitals to chase down.

Earlier in the game, Sanju Samson lost his sixth toss out of seven this season as Pant decided to bowl first. Both captains named unchanged playing XIs for this tie.

Buttler got off to a slow start with just 11 runs from the first 14 balls he faced. The Englishman then cut loose against Khaleel Ahmed in the 6th over, hitting him for 2 sixes while taking 15 runs off the over.

Padikkal was going along nicely too as the two RR openers tore into Delhi’s top two spinners. Padikkal hit Axar for four and six off consecutive balls in the 8th over and Buttler repeated the feat against Kuldeep in the next over.

Buttler then hammered Shardul Thakur for a massive 107-metre six in the 10th over before bringing up his fifty-off 36 balls with a four against Lalit Yadav. Padikkal smacked Lalit for a four and six in the same over as RR soared past the 100-run mark in just the 11th over.

Lalit bowled out in the 13th over and Buttler gave him a punishing send-off, smashing 2 sixes and a four to take 18 runs off the over as the part-time spinner finished with figures of 4-0-41-0.

Padikkal then brought up his fifty off 31 balls with a four against Axar (0/21) in the next over. Buttler meanwhile was in belligerent form as he hit Kuldeep (0/40) for back-to-back sixes and a four in the 15th over.

Khaleel finally provided some relief for Delhi when he trapped Padikkal (54 off 33 balls) LBW in the 16th over while giving away just 3 runs. However, Buttler also brought up his third century of the season in that over, this time getting to the landmark off 57 balls.

Khaleel (1/47) then returned for his final over and this time Samson tore into the pacer as he smashed 2 fours and 2 sixes to take 21 runs from the first 5 balls of the 18th over. There was further embarrassment for Khaleel as he put down a sitter on the final delivery of the over to get rid of Samson.

Buttler whacked Mustafizur Rahman (1/43) for a four and six off the first two balls in the 19th over but the Fizz finally had the RR opener caught off the final delivery. Buttler walked back with 116 off 65 balls after an entertaining knock which saw him hit 9 fours and 9 sixes.

Shardul Thakur had only conceded 9 runs, including a maiden, from his two overs and came in to bowl the final over. This time Samson (46 not-out off 19 balls) ruined his figures as he hit 2 fours and a six to take 20 runs from the over as RR posted the highest score this season of 222/2.