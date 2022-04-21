IPL 2022 DC vs RR Preview: Rajasthan gear up to face galvanised Delhi with Samson and Pant keen to maintain winning momentum

Rajasthan Royals (RR) brace for a tough test as they take on a rampant Delhi Capitals (DC) team in match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 22.

RR come into this game in third spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table after winning four of their six games so far. DC meanwhile find themselves in sixth position with three wins and three losses.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner then got off to a blistering start as they registered the highest powerplay total in IPL 2022, reaching 81/0 after 6 overs. Warner even registered his third fifty on the trot as DC wrapped up a comfortable 9-wicket victory with 57 balls to spare.

DC looked relieved to be able to leave their rooms and just play some cricket as their players looked unshackled and Rajasthan will be wary of the threat they possess after that dominant display.

RR come into this game on the back of a highly entertaining 7-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last outing. Jos Buttler scored his second century this season as he helped RR post a hefty total of 217/5 after being put in to bat. Yuzvendra Chahal then grabbed a hat-trick in the run-chase, as he changed the complexion of the game in a single over, to finish with 5/40.

Rajasthan will be worried about a faltering middle-order but their foreign imports Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer are looking in good form. Their bowling department has also been excellent with Obed McCoy making a sparkling debut in the last game to further bolster their ranks.

With both teams boasting some of India’s top spinners and the IPL’s best power-hitters also on display, this promises to be a cracking contest with both teams eager to maintain their winning momentum.

DC vs RR Team News:

DC Team News: Delhi look set to be without Mithell Marsh and Tim Seifert as both players have tested positive for Covid-19. However, they seem to have hit upon a balanced line-up in the last game and could name an unchanged side.

RR Team News: Rajasthan handed Obed McCoy a debut in the last game and the West Indian cricketer should retain his spot in the squad. RR too could name an unchanged playing XI although Karun Nair will need to justify his spot after a poor outing in the last game.

DC vs RR Pitch Report: The venue has been shifted to the Wankhede Stadium due to a spate of Covid-19 cases in the DC camp. The last game at this venue saw RCB defend 189/5 against DC with Josh Hazlewood using the bounce to good effect as he finished with 3/28. However, there is also some good turn on offer on this deck which should please both teams who have a stellar line-up of spinners.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Friday, April 22 with the Toss scheduled for 7.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

DC vs RR Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: David Warner has hit three fifties on the trot, scoring 191 from just 4 games this season. Meanwhile Jos Buttler has already registered two centuries this season and has been dealing in boundaries as he leads the run-scorers charts with 375 runs from just 6 games. Prithvi Shaw has also been in fine form and is making a habit of giving DC quick starts this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Axar Patel grabbed 2/10 in the last game and has looked in good touch on the few occasions that he has walked out to bat. Lalit Yadav also picked up impressive figures of 2/11 in the last game but has failed to really get going with the bat.

Top Bowling Picks: The top two wicket-takers of IPL 2022 are on display in this game and both players will be keen to add to their tally. Yuzvendra Chahal leads the way after grabbing a five-wicket haul in the last game to make it 17 wickets from 6 games. Kuldeep Yadav meanwhile looks back to his lethal best and has 13 wickets from 6 games.

DC vs RR Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC vs RR Full Squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull and KS Bharat.